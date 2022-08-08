Read full article on original website
Storm Chances Stick Around Before More Weekend Heat, Humidity
Storm chances stick around on Tuesday, offering a break from the intense summer heat that will soon return to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’re still tracking the potential for additional scattered showers and storms Tuesday and for part of early Wednesday...
President Biden Tours Damage From Kentucky Flooding
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people have died since last month's deluge, which...
2 Killed In Megabus Crash In New Jersey
A deadly crash involving a double-decker Megabus and another vehicle is being investigated by New Jersey State Police, the agency said Wednesday. The Tuesday crash left two dead and at least fourteen injured, according to officials. The crash occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township around 6:53 p.m....
School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches
Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
