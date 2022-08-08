This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. With a possible recession on the horizon, it's never a bad time to start becoming more conscious of your spending habits. Inflation is steep, utility bills are skyrocketing and gas prices are on a roller coaster, but little changes you make around the house can produce a big difference in your monthly costs. Whether it's swapping warm water for cold in your laundry cycle or turning off the lights when not in use, we've got over two dozen tips to help you ease the strain of inflation.

