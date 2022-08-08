Read full article on original website
CNBC
Higher housing costs force more pet owners to surrender their dogs
A survey by pet care site Rover found that to adjust for increasing prices, pet parents are trading down on things like food, treats and accessories for their dogs. In some cases, owners have been forced to say goodbye to their four-legged best friends. Shelters across the country are hearing...
katzenworld.co.uk
RSPCA Advice on pet Ownership After Adorable Kittens Dumped in bin in Leeds
Help is a hop, skip and jump away – so don’t take drastic action and abandon your pets. RSPCA reminds owners of responsibilities after kittens dumped in Leeds. The RSPCA is again urging people to seek help if they cannot care for their pets because of the cost of living crisis after three kittens were abandoned in Leeds.
Motley Fool
Will You Regret Not Getting Pet Insurance?
It's best to buy pet insurance ASAP to avoid missing out on coverage. Pet insurance can pay the vet bills if an animal is sick or hurt. Not every pet owner has insurance coverage. Those who do not buy pet insurance could come to regret their decision not to get...
katzenworld.co.uk
Cost of Living Crisis: Eight Tips to Save Money While Still Caring for Your Pet
RSPCA provides tips on saving money while still taking good care of your pet. The costs of everyday living are surging and, understandably, more people are worrying about how they’re going to be able to afford to cover their expenses, including their pets. The RSPCA’s groundbreaking report, the Animal...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
Doctors told me my twins were just ‘lazy’ when they missed key milestones – now they’re fighting for their lives
WHEN Jenna Whyman gave birth to little twins Raffy and Siddy she was excited to mark each and every milestone her gorgeous sons met. Just three months into their lives though, Jenna, 36 and her partner Steve, 39, from Essex, noticed they weren’t where they should be. The pair...
A family lost their beagle. Later that day she came home wearing a dog show ribbon.
Dog lovers Paula Closier and her husband Peter were terribly worried after Bonnie, their 5-year-old beagle mix, escaped from their yard on Sunday, July 10, the BBC reported. Paula was especially upset because they live near a main road and feared that Bonnie might get hit by a car. “Bonnie...
Home Office contractor gives children hotel food containing worms
Family accommodated in a Midlands hotel were sick after eating meal provided by Serco
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F
Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
Texas Woman Spots Two of Her Dog's Siblings in the Shelter and Gives Her Pet a Family Reunion
Jennifer Butler is helping her dog Bennie expand his family tree. In 2013, Butler, who works at a veterinary practice in Greenville, Texas, decided to adopt a pet when a Good Samaritan brought Benjamin (or Bennie) the puppy into her workplace. The woman had found the 6-week-old dog alone in...
dogsbestlife.com
Meet the 9 most popular large dog breeds that make great pets
When it comes to large dog breeds, there are many great options to consider. But which one is right for you?. Many people think small dogs are easier to care for, but that’s not always the case. Large dog breeds can be just as easy to take care of...
Kent hospital trust apologises to mother after her baby dies
Alisha Pegg, who was wrongly told her baby had died, hours before she did, says she was not listened to
pumpkin.care
Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets
Many pet owners don’t limit their love to just one pet. After all, who doesn’t love a big fur family?. But as your pet family members grow in numbers, sometimes it can lead to double (or triple) the trouble when it comes to veterinary care. Caring for multiple pets potentially means more accidents & illnesses, which can lead to more vet visits and ultimately, more vet bills. What’s a pet owner to do when they want to maintain the health and wellness of multiple fur babies?
California Rescue Helps Senior Citizens Care for Their Dogs
Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, based out of Pacific Grove, California, cares for senior citizens’ dogs after they are no longer able to do so. In a spotlight for CNN Heroes, rescue co-founder Carie Broecker explained the inspiration for Peace of Mind. About Peace of Mind “Oftentimes, the dog can be your last connection to […] The post California Rescue Helps Senior Citizens Care for Their Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
DVM 360
How to continue loving veterinary medicine
In this dvm360® interview, Quincy Hawley, DVM, previews the talk he will deliver at the upcoming Fetch conference on creating a life and career in veterinary medicine you love. In this dvm360® interview, Quincy Hawley, DVM, co-founder of Get MotiVETed Wellbeing Solutions, shared how he will outline 5 basic...
CNET
Save Money on Monthly Expenses. Here's 27 Ways to Cut Costs Around the Home Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. With a possible recession on the horizon, it's never a bad time to start becoming more conscious of your spending habits. Inflation is steep, utility bills are skyrocketing and gas prices are on a roller coaster, but little changes you make around the house can produce a big difference in your monthly costs. Whether it's swapping warm water for cold in your laundry cycle or turning off the lights when not in use, we've got over two dozen tips to help you ease the strain of inflation.
Save Money on Your Pets!
