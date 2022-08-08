Read full article on original website
Related
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?
As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States
Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
Big Oil under fire for ‘grotesque greed’ after record profits as people struggle with cost of living
Big Oil is coming under fire for its record-breaking profits at a time when regular people are buckling under the rising cost of living and the consequences of the climate crisis, from wildfires and dangerous heat to deadly flash floods.On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted the oil and gas industry for “grotesque greed” and called on governments to tax their profits.“It is immoral for oil and gas companies to be making record profits from this energy crisis on the backs of the poorest people and communities and at a massive cost to the climate,” Mr Guterres said.“This...
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Global heat waves are so bad that utilities are paying their customers to use less energy
The U.K.’s National Grid is reportedly considering offering industries compensation of up to £6,000 ($7,000) per megawatt-hour saved, which is roughly seven times the figure power companies charge for the same amount used.
RELATED PEOPLE
Will Gas Ever Drop Below $3 Again?
In the spring and early summer of 2020, they were all but giving gas away at less than $2 a gallon, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration statistics. That, of course, was an artificial...
Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution
In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
One Green Planet
The UN Warns Two Largest Water Reservoirs in United States ‘Dangerously Low’
The United Nations has warned that the two largest water reservoirs in the United States are down to “dangerously low levels” due to the impacts of climate change. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the State’s largest reservoirs, have become so low that they are on the verge of reaching “dead pool status,” which is the point at which the water levels drop so low that the downstream flow halts. When the reservoirs do not have this flow, things like hydroelectric power can’t work, which threatens the electricity supply for millions of people in the region, according to the UN.
eenews.net
Climate bill backs oil leasing: How much of a CO2 problem?
The Democrats’ massive climate deal is catching heat from environmental activists for guaranteeing years of oil and gas leasing on federal lands and off the nation’s coast. But is the oil trade-off such a bad compromise in the larger fight to reduce emissions and slow climate change?. While...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eenews.net
How the climate bill would shift offshore wind in 4 states
The Democrats’ climate bill would erase former President Donald Trump’s 10-year moratorium on offshore wind in the U.S. Southeast, but few experts are betting on a regionwide surge in projects. Signed by Trump in 2020, the moratorium banned new leasing for all types of energy off the coasts...
The 10 'hot streak' housing markets where prices were slashed the most in July
Some of the trendiest cities in the US that saw a swarm of pandemic migration are now experiencing asking price declines on homes for sale.
eenews.net
How the climate bill could strengthen EPA regulations
The Senate Democrats’ climate bill could help EPA defend new rules based on emerging technologies like carbon capture and storage by making them more cost-effective. EPA is expected to propose climate rules for new and existing fossil fuel power plants early next year. While the agency hasn’t said what those rules will look like or how they will incorporate lessons from this year’s Supreme Court decision limiting its regulatory options, experts say the agency could base them on CCS, hydrogen or both.
The Cost of Gas the Decade You Were Born
Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eenews.net
Historic climate bill faces state schism on clean energy
The suite of tax incentives in the $369 billion “Inflation Reduction Act” could spur record-setting growth in wind and solar capacity if prices for those zero-carbon generation sources remain low, according to several computer models. But the sweeping congressional package — which passed the Senate yesterday as part...
Agriculture Online
Soybean prices soar at close | Tuesday, August 9, 2022
SOYBEAN PRICES SOAR AT CLOSE: 2:00 P.M. The expiring August soybean and soybean meal prices soared higher today. Corn closed higher, but well off its early high. Wheat traded on both sides and closed higher. Many traders are going to the sidelines ahead of the inflation report tomorrow and the...
Feds award $25 million for Michigan Avenue rebuild in Detroit
The U.S. Transportation Department is awarding $25 million toward reconstructing nearly 2 miles of Michigan Avenue in Detroit, adding dedicated transit lanes and self-driving vehicle lanes through Corktown and downtown. The award was to be made public Thursday morning as the Biden administration announced $2.2 billion in awards to 166 projects nationwide. The...
eenews.net
National Academies urge EPA to study sunscreen risks
This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Some of the country’s most powerful scientific advisers want regulators to take a closer look at the risks sunscreen products pose for aquatic environments. Members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine are concerned about ultraviolet filters, the key...
Comments / 0