Minnesota State

Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
The Independent

Big Oil under fire for ‘grotesque greed’ after record profits as people struggle with cost of living

Big Oil is coming under fire for its record-breaking profits at a time when regular people are buckling under the rising cost of living and the consequences of the climate crisis, from wildfires and dangerous heat to deadly flash floods.On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted the oil and gas industry for “grotesque greed” and called on governments to tax their profits.“It is immoral for oil and gas companies to be making record profits from this energy crisis on the backs of the poorest people and communities and at a massive cost to the climate,” Mr Guterres said.“This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GOBankingRates

Will Gas Ever Drop Below $3 Again?

In the spring and early summer of 2020, they were all but giving gas away at less than $2 a gallon, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration statistics. That, of course, was an artificial...
TRAFFIC
Popular Science

Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution

In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

The UN Warns Two Largest Water Reservoirs in United States ‘Dangerously Low’

The United Nations has warned that the two largest water reservoirs in the United States are down to “dangerously low levels” due to the impacts of climate change. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the State’s largest reservoirs, have become so low that they are on the verge of reaching “dead pool status,” which is the point at which the water levels drop so low that the downstream flow halts. When the reservoirs do not have this flow, things like hydroelectric power can’t work, which threatens the electricity supply for millions of people in the region, according to the UN.
ARIZONA STATE
eenews.net

Climate bill backs oil leasing: How much of a CO2 problem?

The Democrats’ massive climate deal is catching heat from environmental activists for guaranteeing years of oil and gas leasing on federal lands and off the nation’s coast. But is the oil trade-off such a bad compromise in the larger fight to reduce emissions and slow climate change?. While...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

How the climate bill would shift offshore wind in 4 states

The Democrats’ climate bill would erase former President Donald Trump’s 10-year moratorium on offshore wind in the U.S. Southeast, but few experts are betting on a regionwide surge in projects. Signed by Trump in 2020, the moratorium banned new leasing for all types of energy off the coasts...
FLORIDA STATE
eenews.net

How the climate bill could strengthen EPA regulations

The Senate Democrats’ climate bill could help EPA defend new rules based on emerging technologies like carbon capture and storage by making them more cost-effective. EPA is expected to propose climate rules for new and existing fossil fuel power plants early next year. While the agency hasn’t said what those rules will look like or how they will incorporate lessons from this year’s Supreme Court decision limiting its regulatory options, experts say the agency could base them on CCS, hydrogen or both.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Historic climate bill faces state schism on clean energy

The suite of tax incentives in the $369 billion “Inflation Reduction Act” could spur record-setting growth in wind and solar capacity if prices for those zero-carbon generation sources remain low, according to several computer models. But the sweeping congressional package — which passed the Senate yesterday as part...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Soybean prices soar at close | Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SOYBEAN PRICES SOAR AT CLOSE: 2:00 P.M. The expiring August soybean and soybean meal prices soared higher today. Corn closed higher, but well off its early high. Wheat traded on both sides and closed higher. Many traders are going to the sidelines ahead of the inflation report tomorrow and the...
AGRICULTURE
The Detroit Free Press

Feds award $25 million for Michigan Avenue rebuild in Detroit

The U.S. Transportation Department is awarding $25 million toward reconstructing nearly 2 miles of Michigan Avenue in Detroit, adding dedicated transit lanes and self-driving vehicle lanes through Corktown and downtown. The award was to be made public Thursday morning as the Biden administration announced $2.2 billion in awards to 166 projects nationwide. The...
DETROIT, MI
eenews.net

National Academies urge EPA to study sunscreen risks

This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Some of the country’s most powerful scientific advisers want regulators to take a closer look at the risks sunscreen products pose for aquatic environments. Members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine are concerned about ultraviolet filters, the key...
FLORIDA STATE

