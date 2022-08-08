Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Florida Panthers fill out Paul Maurice’s coaching staff with three new assistant coaches
Paul Maurice officially finished putting together his coaching staff Wednesday when the Florida Panthers hired three new assistant coaches, including one who worked for Maurice with the Winnipeg Jets for the past six years.
Yardbarker
3 Storylines ahead of the Flyers 2022-2023 training camp
The Philadelphia Flyers can officially work towards their 2022-2023 goals when they hit the ice at the Flyers Training Center in a little over a month for training camp. Last season was embarrassing for all parties involved. Attendance figures dropped, and a vocal sect of the fanbase went as far as putting bags on their heads. All the doom and gloom is very present, and it’s understandable. The feeling is that the team doesn’t have a plan, especially following an off-season opportunity to sign Johnny Gaudreau under the impression that Chuck Fletcher and Dave Scott were fishing for an “aggressive retool.”
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Mark Messier approves of Jacob Trouba as captain, plus WJC updates
New York Rangers great Mark Messier is affectionally known on Broadway as ‘The Captain’. The six-time Stanley Cup Champion wore the C on his chest for his entire career with the Blueshirts and slayed the dragon in 1994 to end a 54 year drought. The man knows a...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Prospect Tournament and Red Wings Training Camp return to Traverse City
DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the Red Wings will return to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., to host the NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp, as well as the 2022 Training Camp Golf Classic at the Traverse City Country Club.
The Hockey Writers
4 Golden Knights Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC
Yesterday, Nicolas Roy secured his place with the Vegas Golden Knights for the next half-decade, signing a five-year, $15 million contract through the 2026-27 season. Today, the restart of the World Junior Championships gets underway, providing a major platform for four prospects who hope to one day find themselves playing alongside Roy.
NHL
Red Wings prospects to compete in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship
DETROIT -- The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship begins on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton with plenty of Detroit Red Wings representation. Nine Red Wings prospects will dress for their respective countries in the international tournament, which will be held from Aug. 9 - 20. The...
The Hockey Writers
Today in Hockey History: Aug. 8
Aug. 8 hasn’t traditionally been a busy day when it comes to hockey. Having said that, it did see a few new captains named and an under-the-radar signing by the Los Angeles Kings that became huge during the 1979-80 season. There were also a pair of Hall of Famers born, including a legend in Montreal.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Red Wings, Canadiens, Hurricanes, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how close are the Vancouver Canucks to getting a deal done with Bo Horvat? Meanwhile, could the Detroit Red Wings be facing a similar situation to the one the Calgary Flames dealt with this summer?. The Montreal Canadiens might be close to getting a...
NHL
Fantasy hockey mock draft 1.0
Results of first standard-league simulation for 2022-23; season preview podcasts. NHL.com has conducted its first fantasy hockey mock draft (12 teams, 192 players) for the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250. FANTASY MOCK...
Yardbarker
Sabres sign forward Riley Sheahan to one-year, $950K contract
The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year, two-way contract, the club announced Wednesday. Sheahan, 30, scored four goals and 17 points in 69 games with the Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 season. His new deal carries a $950,000 NHL cap hit. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound center previously...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Rangers, Islanders, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland talked about the likelihood he gets Ryan McLeod inked to a new deal. He also spoke about the young players bubbling up for the Oilers and where he sits with other plans for the offseason. As per one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups
On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
Comments / 0