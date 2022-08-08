ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Yardbarker

3 Storylines ahead of the Flyers 2022-2023 training camp

The Philadelphia Flyers can officially work towards their 2022-2023 goals when they hit the ice at the Flyers Training Center in a little over a month for training camp. Last season was embarrassing for all parties involved. Attendance figures dropped, and a vocal sect of the fanbase went as far as putting bags on their heads. All the doom and gloom is very present, and it’s understandable. The feeling is that the team doesn’t have a plan, especially following an off-season opportunity to sign Johnny Gaudreau under the impression that Chuck Fletcher and Dave Scott were fishing for an “aggressive retool.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings' Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

4 Golden Knights Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC

Yesterday, Nicolas Roy secured his place with the Vegas Golden Knights for the next half-decade, signing a five-year, $15 million contract through the 2026-27 season. Today, the restart of the World Junior Championships gets underway, providing a major platform for four prospects who hope to one day find themselves playing alongside Roy.
Red Wings prospects to compete in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

DETROIT -- The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship begins on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton with plenty of Detroit Red Wings representation. Nine Red Wings prospects will dress for their respective countries in the international tournament, which will be held from Aug. 9 - 20. The...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Today in Hockey History: Aug. 8

Aug. 8 hasn’t traditionally been a busy day when it comes to hockey. Having said that, it did see a few new captains named and an under-the-radar signing by the Los Angeles Kings that became huge during the 1979-80 season. There were also a pair of Hall of Famers born, including a legend in Montreal.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Red Wings, Canadiens, Hurricanes, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how close are the Vancouver Canucks to getting a deal done with Bo Horvat? Meanwhile, could the Detroit Red Wings be facing a similar situation to the one the Calgary Flames dealt with this summer?. The Montreal Canadiens might be close to getting a...
DETROIT, MI
Fantasy hockey mock draft 1.0

Results of first standard-league simulation for 2022-23; season preview podcasts. NHL.com has conducted its first fantasy hockey mock draft (12 teams, 192 players) for the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250. FANTASY MOCK...
Yardbarker

Sabres sign forward Riley Sheahan to one-year, $950K contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year, two-way contract, the club announced Wednesday. Sheahan, 30, scored four goals and 17 points in 69 games with the Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 season. His new deal carries a $950,000 NHL cap hit. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound center previously...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Rangers, Islanders, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland talked about the likelihood he gets Ryan McLeod inked to a new deal. He also spoke about the young players bubbling up for the Oilers and where he sits with other plans for the offseason. As per one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups

On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
PITTSBURGH, PA

