Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
explore venango
Vehicle Struck While Parked, Out of Gas on Shoulder of I-80 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle was struck on the side of the road while it was out of fuel on Interstate 80. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Interstate 80, near mile marker 33.5, in Clinton Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Seeking Information in Search for Candice Caffas
Pennsylvania State Police are still actively searching for missing endangered person Candace Caffas, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Caffas was last seen July 16 on PA 285 in Conneaut Lake. She was last known to be wearing glasses, purple t-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers. Troopers are asking...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident
One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
WYTV.com
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation...
Mechanics facing charges after accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Two mechanics from a well-known dealership are facing charges tonight, accused of intentionally damaging at least one customer’s car. Jacob Ciarkowski and Aaron Eager are facing summary charges for criminal mischief and unlawful activities. State police are investigating and are worried there could be more...
31-year-old man dies in hit-skip crash in Ashtabula County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that happened Tuesday afternoon on State Route 7 in Monroe Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vol. Fire Department burglarized in Clearfield County, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after they say Chester Hill Volunteer Fire Company was burglarized earlier this month. State police report that they were called to a burglary at the Chester Hill Hose Company, 302 Walton Streer, on Aug. 2 just before 9 p.m. They were able to view security footage of […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information on Person Who Set Mailbox on Fire in Eldred Township
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for information on an incident in which a mailbox was set on fire in Sigel on Sunday evening. According to police, a trooper arrived at a residence on State Route 949, in Sigel, Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a damaged mailbox around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.
butlerradio.com
Renfrew Man Facing Charges After Leading Police On Chase
A Renfrew man is facing a number of charges after leading police on a chase in southern Butler County yesterday. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old David Johnston is accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing police. It started around 7:30 yesterday morning, when state police received a call that...
FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
High-Speed Police Pursuit Ends Near Frewsburg
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A high-speed vehicle chase in the Jamestown area has come to an end near Frewsburg. Around noon on Tuesday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the Willard Street area on the city’s eastside. The car however...
wbut.com
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
beavercountyradio.com
Center Twp. Police Report One injured in a Two vehicle Accident Thursday Night
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police were dispatched last Thursday night, August 4, 2022, at 7:57 PM to a two vehicle accident at Brodhead Road and Short Street . According to police a northbound vehicle made a left turn onto Short Street when a southbound vehicle went through the intersection at the red light, and a collision occurred. The northbound vehicle’s driver was injured, and was treated for injuries at the scene. Police reported the accident is under investigation.
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested for Pointing Loaded AR-15 at Helicopter in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for pointing a gun at a helicopter in Crawford County. It was reported Aug. 5 around 11:30 a.m. on Skeltontown Rd. in Venango Township. A 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded AR-15 at a helicopter which was inspecting Penelec power lines above the...
No one injured in Ellwood City residential fire
ELLWOOD CITY – Fire Chief Rick Myers said there were no injuries following a residential structure fire at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday at 116 Hazen Ave. in the borough. Myers said the fire started outside of the house and then eventually entered the attic. He said it was near impossible to get to the...
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Slides on Wet Roadway, Rolls Over on Interstate 80 in Pine Township
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer slid on the wet roadway and rolled over on Interstate 80 in Pine Township on Friday night. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:07 p.m. on Friday, August 5, along Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
erienewsnow.com
Cambridge Springs Police Officer Saves Man from Fiery Vehicle Crash
A Cambridge Springs police officer is being called a hero after saving a man from an intense vehicle fire. The police department released the body camera video Monday. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo had just began her shift, when she was dispatched to a call off Route 19 and Sherred Hill Rd. "I had actually only been on shift for about five minutes before Crawford County dispatch, sent me to a vehicle fire with entrapment enclosed," said Angelo.
Comments / 0