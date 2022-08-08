ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Seeking Information in Search for Candice Caffas

Pennsylvania State Police are still actively searching for missing endangered person Candace Caffas, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Caffas was last seen July 16 on PA 285 in Conneaut Lake. She was last known to be wearing glasses, purple t-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers. Troopers are asking...
MEADVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident

One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Knox, PA
Clarion County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Clarion County, PA
explore venango

Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
FRANKLIN, PA
WYTV.com

PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 1 1#Psp#Breaking News#Church Road#Clarion#State Police#Eyt Media Group Inc
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Person Who Set Mailbox on Fire in Eldred Township

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for information on an incident in which a mailbox was set on fire in Sigel on Sunday evening. According to police, a trooper arrived at a residence on State Route 949, in Sigel, Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a damaged mailbox around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.
SIGEL, PA
butlerradio.com

Renfrew Man Facing Charges After Leading Police On Chase

A Renfrew man is facing a number of charges after leading police on a chase in southern Butler County yesterday. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old David Johnston is accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing police. It started around 7:30 yesterday morning, when state police received a call that...
RENFREW, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnynewsnow.com

High-Speed Police Pursuit Ends Near Frewsburg

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A high-speed vehicle chase in the Jamestown area has come to an end near Frewsburg. Around noon on Tuesday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the Willard Street area on the city’s eastside. The car however...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wbut.com

No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire

No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Twp. Police Report One injured in a Two vehicle Accident Thursday Night

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police were dispatched last Thursday night, August 4, 2022, at 7:57 PM to a two vehicle accident at Brodhead Road and Short Street . According to police a northbound vehicle made a left turn onto Short Street when a southbound vehicle went through the intersection at the red light, and a collision occurred. The northbound vehicle’s driver was injured, and was treated for injuries at the scene. Police reported the accident is under investigation.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

No one injured in Ellwood City residential fire

ELLWOOD CITY – Fire Chief Rick Myers said there were no injuries following a residential structure fire at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday at 116 Hazen Ave. in the borough. Myers said the fire started outside of the house and then eventually entered the attic. He said it was near impossible to get to the...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Cambridge Springs Police Officer Saves Man from Fiery Vehicle Crash

A Cambridge Springs police officer is being called a hero after saving a man from an intense vehicle fire. The police department released the body camera video Monday. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo had just began her shift, when she was dispatched to a call off Route 19 and Sherred Hill Rd. "I had actually only been on shift for about five minutes before Crawford County dispatch, sent me to a vehicle fire with entrapment enclosed," said Angelo.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy