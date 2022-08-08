Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Postino brings wine, ‘snacky things’ and a sprawling patio to Highlands RanchBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School familiesSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Related
tag24.com
Shelter dogs sniff out gift of a lifetime in cozy viral video
Peyton, Colorado - National Mill Dog Rescue has posted a new video of shelter dogs being given comfort for the very first time – and their reactions are priceless. It might not seem like something special at first, yet these moments truly pull on the heartstrings. The Colorado dog...
Denver Animal Shelter offers half-price adoption fees for Clear the Shelters campaign
Denver Animal Shelter is offering half off all of its adoption fees throughout August as part of the Clear the Shelters national pet adoption and donation campaign. Normally, adoption prices at the Denver Animal Shelter range from $15 for small animals to $170 for puppies. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccines and a one-year license. The shelter has about 75 animals available for adoption. It has found new homes for over 1,400 pets this year. The shelter also has about 270 lost pets that may be up for adoption if they are not reunited with their owners. The Clear the Shelters campaign is a partnership between NBC/Telemundo TV stations and local animal shelters. The campaign has helped find homes for more than 700,000 pets since its inception in 2015.
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
imfromdenver.com
Surprise: Casa Bonita’s Kitchen was not very Clean
The South Park guys bought Casa Bonita, and now they’re having some buyer’s regret. After shelling out 3.1 Million Dollars for the Pink Cathedral on Colfax, they’ve done nothing but throw more money into it, and they’re not done. They currently have 80 construction guys working on all aspects of the building, including plumbing, electrical, and of course the feature that needs the most work: The Kitchen. According to an Interview with the Denver Post, there was a real Kitchen Nightmares situation going on. But does that really surprise you? I could only imagine what’s been hiding behind the Stoves in that Hot and Humid environment. I’m sure we will end up getting a Gordon Ramsay Episode out of this. Beyond the Kitchen issues, they also dismantled the Fountain outside for safety reasons, and anything that needed upkeep in the last 30 years is getting special attention. No word on any changes or repairs to Black Bart’s Cave. The South Park creators told the Denver Post that they may consider buying the Coney Island Hotdog in Bailey, and movie it down to the Parking Lot, if there’s any money left over. So far they’ve been dumping it all into Casa Bonita. Luckily they signed a $900 Million Contract with Viacom just a year ago, so don’t expect them to be struggling any time soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver Animal Shelter adoptions at half price through August
Are you looking for a new four-legged best friend?Denver Animal Shelter is taking part in the national "Clear the Shelters" campaign.That means adoption prices are 50% off through August.Since the campaign started, "Clear the Shelters" has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes.
Photos: Monsoon floods Denver Zoo
A monsoon surge moved through the Denver metro area on Sunday, causing flash flooding. The Denver Zoo experienced some flooding and tree damage during the storm.
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
denverite.com
Awake, Denver’s first “sober” bar, will close temporarily
Awake, Denver’s first “sober” bar, will be temporarily closing, according to owner Billy Wynne. August 21 will be the bar’s last day of business for now, but Wynne said it won’t be the last time Awake’s doors open to customers. “We’re excited to press...
IN THIS ARTICLE
20 Songs Colorado Residents Hate That Everyone Else Seems to Love
It's hard to tell what makes a "good" song. It could be any number of things — the lyrics, the beat, the sick guitar solo. Yet, despite this subjectivity, there are some songs most people consider to be up to par. People aren't going to stop listening to The...
Colorado ski resort to host 'tacos and margs' event, featuring unlimited tacos
'Tacos + Margs in the Mountains' is returning to Winter Park Resort this summer, with tons of chances to try variations of the classic pairing. "Your event ticket will get you 10 tickets for a variety of margarita samples from blanco to reposado to something spicy and a variety of flavors in between. Pair it with unlimited street tacos, margarita-making classes, live music, walking taco races, giveaways, and more for the perfect afternoon in the mountains," the event description believes.
Fungus linked to fatal bat disease found in 'largest' maternity roost in Northern Colorado
A fungus called Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) that's linked to a fatal bat disease has been found at a second location in Colorado just weeks after the fungus was first identified near Bent's Old Fort. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the fungus, which causes a fatal condition called white-nose syndrome...
purewow.com
15 Outdoor Activities in Denver, Because You Can’t Let Those 300 Days of Sunshine Go to Waste
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Did you know Denver is one of the sunniest cities in America? Despite its reputation amongst the coastal crowds, it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado
The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
Ballot initiative to allow wine in Colorado grocery stores is in review
DENVER — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is reviewing a ballot initiative that would ask voters if grocery and convenience stores should be allowed to sell wine. The vote comes three years after grocery stores were allowed to stock and sell full-strength beer. The argument for the...
Denver removes anti-Chinese historical marker across from Coors Field
DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined with members of the city's Asian American and Pacific Islander community on Monday afternoon to remove an anti-Chinese historical marker from Lower Downtown. The marker at 20th and Blake streets, across from Coors Field, misrepresents a violent riot on Oct. 31, 1880,...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Press your own apple cider at Colorado's annual 'Cider Days' festival
For the 44th time, the annual Cider Days fall festival will be returning to Lakewood this October. Cider Days is the longest running community festival in Lakewood, and celebrates the return of apple season in the area. According to the Lakewood Foothills Rotary Club, the festival began in the late 1970s as a special lunch event to honor Lakewood residents.
Fantastic Chainsaw Crafted Sculptures Created in Colorado
Pieces of art carved out of a log with a chainsaw has to be one of the most unique forms of woodworking you'll find. Colorado is a perfect state to put those talents to the test. A chainsaw carving contest was held in Frederick, Colorado, from July 20-23, 2022. Ten...
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2