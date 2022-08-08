ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

tag24.com

Shelter dogs sniff out gift of a lifetime in cozy viral video

Peyton, Colorado - National Mill Dog Rescue has posted a new video of shelter dogs being given comfort for the very first time – and their reactions are priceless. It might not seem like something special at first, yet these moments truly pull on the heartstrings. The Colorado dog...
PEYTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Animal Shelter offers half-price adoption fees for Clear the Shelters campaign

Denver Animal Shelter is offering half off all of its adoption fees throughout August as part of the Clear the Shelters national pet adoption and donation campaign. Normally, adoption prices at the Denver Animal Shelter range from $15 for small animals to $170 for puppies. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccines and a one-year license. The shelter has about 75 animals available for adoption. It has found new homes for over 1,400 pets this year. The shelter also has about 270 lost pets that may be up for adoption if they are not reunited with their owners. The Clear the Shelters campaign is a partnership between NBC/Telemundo TV stations and local animal shelters. The campaign has helped find homes for more than 700,000 pets since its inception in 2015.
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
imfromdenver.com

Surprise: Casa Bonita’s Kitchen was not very Clean

The South Park guys bought Casa Bonita, and now they’re having some buyer’s regret. After shelling out 3.1 Million Dollars for the Pink Cathedral on Colfax, they’ve done nothing but throw more money into it, and they’re not done. They currently have 80 construction guys working on all aspects of the building, including plumbing, electrical, and of course the feature that needs the most work: The Kitchen. According to an Interview with the Denver Post, there was a real Kitchen Nightmares situation going on. But does that really surprise you? I could only imagine what’s been hiding behind the Stoves in that Hot and Humid environment. I’m sure we will end up getting a Gordon Ramsay Episode out of this. Beyond the Kitchen issues, they also dismantled the Fountain outside for safety reasons, and anything that needed upkeep in the last 30 years is getting special attention. No word on any changes or repairs to Black Bart’s Cave. The South Park creators told the Denver Post that they may consider buying the Coney Island Hotdog in Bailey, and movie it down to the Parking Lot, if there’s any money left over. So far they’ve been dumping it all into Casa Bonita. Luckily they signed a $900 Million Contract with Viacom just a year ago, so don’t expect them to be struggling any time soon.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Awake, Denver’s first “sober” bar, will close temporarily

Awake, Denver’s first “sober” bar, will be temporarily closing, according to owner Billy Wynne. August 21 will be the bar’s last day of business for now, but Wynne said it won’t be the last time Awake’s doors open to customers. “We’re excited to press...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski resort to host 'tacos and margs' event, featuring unlimited tacos

'Tacos + Margs in the Mountains' is returning to Winter Park Resort this summer, with tons of chances to try variations of the classic pairing. "Your event ticket will get you 10 tickets for a variety of margarita samples from blanco to reposado to something spicy and a variety of flavors in between. Pair it with unlimited street tacos, margarita-making classes, live music, walking taco races, giveaways, and more for the perfect afternoon in the mountains," the event description believes.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado

The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver removes anti-Chinese historical marker across from Coors Field

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined with members of the city's Asian American and Pacific Islander community on Monday afternoon to remove an anti-Chinese historical marker from Lower Downtown. The marker at 20th and Blake streets, across from Coors Field, misrepresents a violent riot on Oct. 31, 1880,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
