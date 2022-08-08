Read full article on original website
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scotland chairman says country could host again in alternative format
Date: Tuesday, 9 August Time: 22:00 BST Broadcast:BBC Scotland Channel. Scotland could host the Commonwealth Games again - but the format would have to change, says the country's Games chair, Paul Bush. Birmingham stepped in to host this summer when Durban was unable to do so and the Australian state...
Eurovision: No UK city ‘has space to host 2023 contest’
There is no arena in the UK currently available to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year, it has been suggested.Venues would have to cancel or postpone other events to be able to host the singing contest, according to the BBC.Cities hoping to hold the event – which is being held in the UK after placing second last year, after winners Ukraine – will find out if they have been shortlisted on Friday, with the venue finalised in autumn.Liverpool, Leeds and Glasgow are all in the running to host despite their arenas having other shows booked in the lead up...
BBC broke impartiality rules by screening Russell T Davies Bafta interview
The BBC has admitted it broke impartiality rules when broadcasting an interview with Russell T Davies at the Bafta TV Awards.A BBC news report from the awards ceremony on May 8 contained an extract from an interview with It’s A Sin screenwriter Davies in which he was critical of the Government’s plans to sell off Channel 4 and replace the BBC licence fee.Speaking about It’s A Sin receiving seven Bafta TV nominations, Davies told the BBC: “Completely surprised and completely thrilled and it’s so nice to see that cast being recognised tonight.“And of course it was made on a channel...
NME
Frankie Boyle cleared by Ofcom after joking Boris Johnson should be “dragged screaming into hell”
Frankie Boyle has been cleared by Ofcom after making a joke about Boris Johnson on The Last Leg. While appearing on the Channel 4 panel show last month, the comedian said he hoped the Prime Minister would be “dragged screaming into hell” following the news of his resignation.
The Guardian view on Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games: a bullish experience
They were nothing if not eclectic. The 2022 Commonwealth Games opened with a message from the human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, who completed her school years in Edgbaston, and an appearance by a giant animatronic bull. The closing ceremony finished with fireworks, bursts of flame and Ozzy Osbourne sporting a gothic black cape, shouting: “Birmingham for ever!” In between, a city that has much to be proud of pulled off a show that will further boost its growing self-confidence.
BBC
Eurovision UK host city: Turin's advice to song-contest organisers
Mohamad El Zein still talks about how "colourful and diverse" Turin was in May. One of 650 Eurovision Song Contest volunteers in the Italian industrial city - with numerous events for locals and tourists outside of the arena - the 29-year-old says: "From 06:00 to 03:00 it was venue, party, venue, party."
BBC
Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
BBC
Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action
The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
BBC
Oleksandr Usyk looks massive before Anthony Joshua fight
Two weeks before his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk looks to be in fierce shape. The 35-year-old Ukrainian fighter has been sharing footage online of his training before the fight on 20 August. Meanwhile, a new British boxing star is born at the Commonwealth Games and Jake Paul v...
BBC
Full extent of NHS dentistry shortage revealed by far-reaching BBC research
Nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK are not accepting new adult patients for treatment under the health service, a BBC investigation has found. In a third of the UK's more than 200 council areas, we found no dentists taking on adult NHS patients. And eight in 10...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon issues cost of living warning to Boris Johnson
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to Boris Johnson to request an "emergency meeting" over the cost of living crisis. Ms Sturgeon has asked that a scheduled meeting with the prime minister should be brought forward due to the "fast deteriorating" situation. She told the PM only the UK government...
TV tonight: Douglas Henshall’s final turn as DI Perez in Shetland
The truth about why a missing man’s family came to the island causes the detective some additional worries. Plus: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is back to his Changing Rooms tricks. Here’s what to watch this evening
