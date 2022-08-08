ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) _ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Monday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its second quarter.

The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 13 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $73.9 million in the period.

ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.34 to $1.62 per share, with revenue in the range of $295 million to $315 million.

ANI shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIP

