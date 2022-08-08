ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energizer: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $52.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $728 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $743.6 million.

Energizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENR

