ISG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $5 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $73 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on III at https://www.zacks.com/ap/III

The Associated Press

Joan Amble Joins Board of Directors of Spire Global, Inc.

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services today announced that it has appointed Joan Amble to the Company’s board of directors. In her role, Ms. Amble will work with Spire’s leadership team to implement best practices as the business continues to quickly scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005035/en/ Joan Amble (Photo: Business Wire)
