HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $5.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.50 per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $11.16 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.97 billion.

