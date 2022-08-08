Viatris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $313.9 million.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $4.12 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.14 billion.

