TreeHouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported a loss of $29.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

