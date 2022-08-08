ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TreeHouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported a loss of $29.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THS

