ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gordon Brown: Cobra should meet to consider how to solve cost-of-living crisis

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7Za7_0h8uP6JL00

Gordon Brown has called on the UK Government’s emergency response committee to come together to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Writing for the Daily Record newspaper on Monday, the former prime minister issued a plea for “urgent measures” to cover further rises in fuel bills amid “millions standing on the edge of a financial precipice”.

He urged Boris Johnson to unite with Tory leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to prepare and agree on an emergency budget – or face growing pressure to recall Parliament and force them to do so.

Mr Brown said: “With millions standing on the edge of a financial precipice, we call for urgent measures to cover the cost of a further £1000-plus rise in fuel bills on top of April’s already painful increases.

Cobra, the UK Government's disaster emergency committee, should be in permanent session to deal with the coming fuel and energy crisis

“The facts right now are grim: four in every five pensioners, four in every five single parents and four in every five large families face fuel poverty – that’s when their energy bills come to more than 10 per cent of their weekly incomes.

“About 35 million people in 13.5 million households are under threat of fuel poverty in October – that’s an unprecedented 49.6% of the UK.”

He warned that if no action is taken ahead of a further price rise in January, the number of fuel poor in the UK could reach 39 million people in 15 million households.

Mr Brown said: “Cobra, the UK Government’s disaster emergency committee, should be in permanent session to deal with the coming fuel and energy crisis.

“Even if Boris Johnson has gone on holiday, his deputies should be negotiating to buy new oil and gas supplies from other countries and urgently creating the extra storage capacity we currently lack.

“We should be persuading homes and buildings – as Germany is now doing – to cut back on energy usage wherever possible in the hope we can prevent formal rationing.”

He also said that Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss should get together to plan and agree an immediate budget to prevent a “winter heating catastrophe”.

Cobra, or COBR (Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms), is a UK Government civil contingencies committee which meets to discuss matters of national emergency or major disruption.

The former prime minister also spoke out on Good Morning Britain on Monday, where he claimed there is a “vacuum” at the centre of Government which has stopped it from tackling the crisis.

He said: “There’s got to be someone in charge. And it’s not just that they’re asleep at the wheel – there’s nobody at the wheel at the moment.

“You’ve got Boris and his chancellor who have been on holiday, and then you’ve got the two leadership candidates on the campaign trail.

“What’s happening at the centre of Government is there is a vacuum and it’s got to be filled immediately if we’re going to protect people by October.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Primary suspect’ held over killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in the US state of New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
Complex

An Evangelical Pastor’s Sermon Moved Sajid Javid To Resign

Having sensationally resigned from his role as the UK’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid has revealed that he quit his Cabinet-appointed role after hearing a sermon by an evangelical pastor. Last week, the Bromsgrove MP announced his resignation—along with 56 party members—forcing Boris Johnson to retire as leader of the...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
BBC

Boris Johnson rules out immediate cost-of-living measures

Boris Johnson has no plans to introduce big tax and spending measures before he leaves office to ease the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street has said. Business group leader Tony Danker has urged ministers to "grip the emerging crisis", arguing it "made no sense to wait" for the next PM to arrive.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Cost Of Living#Uk#The Uk Government#Tory#Parliament
Daily Mail

'Vote Rishi, get Labour': Liz Truss allies issue warning as new poll shows voters think only Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Sunak - would be a better PM than Labour's Sir Keir Starmer

Allies of Liz Truss have seized on a new poll that shows voters believe the Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Rishi Sunak - would be a better prime minister than Sir Keir Starmer. The Truss campaign tonight warned Tory members that to 'vote Rishi' is to 'get Labour'...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
The Independent

Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss

Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
ECONOMY
newschain

Liz Truss hints at further cost of living support if made prime minister

Liz Truss has hinted she would consider further support for struggling households if made prime minister, after previously taking a hard stance on “handouts”. Her opponent, Rishi Sunak, meanwhile told the BBC that the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help struggling households, and pitched himself as the more realistic candidate to be the next premier.
POLITICS
newschain

Truss tax cut proposal would do little for low earners, says teaching assistant

A teaching assistant has said that “a wage that went up at the same rate as the cost of living” would help more than Liz Truss’s proposal to reduce the tax burden. The Foreign Secretary has been criticised for her plans, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab saying her emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘disgraceful’ for passing cost of living support to successor, says Rayner

Angela Rayner criticised Boris Johnson for refusing to introduce new cost of living measures until a new prime minister has been chosen.The deputy Labour leader believes Mr Johnson should be doing more after clinging on to the job “with white knuckles” until September.“I think it’s disgraceful that Boris Johnson, as the prime minister, has said ‘it’s not my responsibility anymore’. He’s the prime minister of this country,” Ms Rayner said.“Where are you? How dare you let people down when they need you so much.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy