Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals
The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Manor, 94, of Au Gres
Elizabeth J. Manor, known as Betty, of Au Gres, MI, was called to heaven on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Huron Woods Nursing Center in Kawkawlin. Betty was born on February 26, 1928, in Detroit to Roland and Stella (Robetoy) Watson. Betty graduated from Immaculata High School in Detroit in 1946 and following her graduation moved to Au Gres where she met her husband, Harold. They were married on October 16, 1948 and were blessed with 5 children; Betty and Harold were married for 69 years until Harold’s passing in April of 2018.
Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
Mary VanDyke, 90, of Gladwin
Mary VanDyke, 90 of Gladwin, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Private graveside services will be held at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, MI. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Mary VanDyke, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
Michigan AG alleges GOP opponent involved in voting machine breach following 2020 election
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has requested that a special prosecutor take the reigns on an investigation into group of people accused of being involved in a conspiracy to tamper with voting machines following the 2020 election.
Bessie Houghteling, 99, of Standish
Bessie Etta Houghteling, 99, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born July 9, 1923 to the late Ned and Iva (Graves) Francis in Bentley, Michigan. Bessie married Irwin Houghteling August 23, 1941. Irwin passed away January 1, 2003. Following retirement from farming Bessie enjoyed golfing, softball and just being with her family.
Sign posted on door announces permanent closure of Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s has closed permanently, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door. It’s unclear exactly when Jimmy John’s, 342 S. State St., closed. A sign on the door reads, “This location has permanently closed. We are so sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for all the years of support!”
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
Faye Daly, 87, of Prudenville
Faye E. Daly, age 87, of Prudenville passed away on Monday August 1, 2022 at Medilodge of Clare. Faye was born on December 28, 1934 in Harvey, Illinois to Willard and Eunice (Hawkinson) Love. She was married on September 3, 1969 in Toledo, Ohio to Lawrence Daly. Faye retired from General Motors. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
JoAnn Brown, 86, of Beaverton
JoAnn (Yager) Brown, 86, of Beaverton, MI passed away at My Michigan Medical Center, Midland, MI on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born March 31, 1936 the daughter of Clare and Margarette (Burr) Yager in Beaverton, MI. She was married to Leroy Brown on August 9, 1964 in Beaverton, MI. JoAnn worked her entire life and held many jobs, the latest as a custodian at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. She was a valued member of the Beaverton Church of the Brethren and The Order of the Eastern Star. JoAnn loved being outdoors. Some of her many hobbies included tending to her flower garden, fishing, and reading. She also had great respect and admiration for Native Americans and supported various tribes through donation drives.
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
