JoAnn (Yager) Brown, 86, of Beaverton, MI passed away at My Michigan Medical Center, Midland, MI on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born March 31, 1936 the daughter of Clare and Margarette (Burr) Yager in Beaverton, MI. She was married to Leroy Brown on August 9, 1964 in Beaverton, MI. JoAnn worked her entire life and held many jobs, the latest as a custodian at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. She was a valued member of the Beaverton Church of the Brethren and The Order of the Eastern Star. JoAnn loved being outdoors. Some of her many hobbies included tending to her flower garden, fishing, and reading. She also had great respect and admiration for Native Americans and supported various tribes through donation drives.

BEAVERTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO