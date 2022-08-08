Read full article on original website
27 First News
John I. Raybuck, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John I. Raybuck, 66, of Poland, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown surrounded by his family. He was born March 15, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of Dallas and Dorothy (Inglis) Raybuck and had been a lifelong area...
27 First News
Carol Kesling, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Kesling, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born August 18, 1941, in Apollo, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Irvin King and the late Lena (Kish) King. Cooking was Carol’s passion, which...
27 First News
Johnnie Ray Dugger, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Ray Dugger Jr., 63, of 5425 W. Rockwell Road, Austintown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 3:27 p.m. at Sharon Regional Medical Center, following a Cardiac Arrest. He was born November 18, 1958 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Johnnie...
27 First News
Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
27 First News
Mary Anne Burlbaugh, New Wilmington, PA
NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Anne Burlbaugh, 94, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Sharon Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Mary Anne was born April 10, 1928 in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania to Nelle (Thompson) Sager and George...
27 First News
Beverly Sue Dickey, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Sue Dickey, 84, passed away Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022 at her home in Columbiana. Beverly was born on July 16, 1938, in Salem, a daughter of Donald and Frances (Kelch) Hill. A Lisbon High School graduate, she worked for many years in the...
27 First News
Eleanor K. Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor K. Ellis, 92, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence, with her family by her side. Eleanor was born in Youngstown to Stephen and Anna Carrigan Sullivan, on May 25, 1930. She was a 1948 graduate of South High School. She worked full...
27 First News
Dorothy Helbley, Brunswick, Ohio
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of Dorothy Helbley, 96, of Brunswick Ohio, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle Pennsylvania. She passed away peacefully with family at her bedside Thursday, July 14, 2022. Mrs. Helbley was born August 26, 1925, in...
27 First News
Donna J. DePaul, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. DePaul (Parker), 72, of Cortland, passed peacefully at St. Joseph’s Mercy Health on Monday, August 8, 2022, following an interminably painful illness that she battled with grit and dignity. In her last days, she was surrounded by family and friends, all filling her hospital room with declarations of love, stories about her sidesplitting misadventures and reflections on the tremendous impact she had on each of us. Donna left this world in the arms and care of her beloved little sisters knowing she was deeply loved and will be remembered.
27 First News
Craig Alan Cozad, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig Alan Cozad, 58, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born September 24, 1963, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Darrell and the late Faye (Brown) Cozad. On September 2, 1989, he married the former...
27 First News
Donna J. Miner, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Miner, age 81 of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022, surrounded by family. Donna was born June 29, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Polombo Vecchione. She attended East High where she was a...
27 First News
Karen Sue Zurcher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Zurcher, 69, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022 with her loving daughters and close friends by her side. She was born September 4, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of James Daley and Ann Hubert. She was a lifelong area...
27 First News
Ronald W. Oakman, Jr., Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W Oakman Jr., 61, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ronnie was diagnosed eight years ago and was given a prognosis of 1-2 years. His perseverance, faith and drive for life beat all odds. Through his continued fight, he got to see his son get married and his two granddaughters be born. Watching them grow gave him the determination and will to live.
27 First News
William “Bill” Varro, Jr., Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Varro, Jr., 72, of Sharon, died Monday, August 8, 2022, in Embassy of Hermitage following an extended illness. He was born in Sharon on May 24, 1950, to Norma (Skrycki) and William Varro, Sr. Bill worked at Steel Car in Greenville...
27 First News
Enrique F. Ayala, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Enrique F. Ayala, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022. Enrique was born September 1, 1949, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the son of Manuel F. and Alexandria DeJesus Ayala. Enrique will be remembered lovingly by his sister, Crucita Maisonet of Youngstown and loving...
27 First News
Dominic F. Talanca II, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Dominic was born March 26, 1986, in Warren, Ohio. He attended Lordstown High School and Warren G. Harding High School. Dominic worked as a skilled tradesman and took great pride in bringing homeowners’...
27 First News
Elsie M. (Adams) Elerby, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elsie M. (Adams) Elerby, 86, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Elerby was born March 5, 1936 in Belluvue, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Mae Adams Truman. She had...
27 First News
Judy P. Ozenghar, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy P. Ozenghar, 75 of Salem, died Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at Greenbriar Rehab and Nursing Home, Poland. Judy was born June 28, 1947 in Salem, a daughter of the late Donald S. and Grace G. (Davis) Ripley and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Barbara Ellen Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ellen Morgan (Knowlton) was born April 7, 1922 in Warren Ohio to Robert B Knowlton and Beatrice E (Sowards) Knowlton and died Thursday, August 4, 2022. Barbara was raised in Warren and visited her grandparents’ farms including the one in Nelson, Ohio where she...
27 First News
Angelina LoScalzo, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angelina LoScalzo, 94, of Sharon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022, in her home. Mrs. LoScalzo was born on July 13, 1928, in Alessandria Della Rocca, Sicily, Italy. Her father, Giuseppe Spoto passed away when she...
