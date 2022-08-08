Read full article on original website
Man from Moline Acres found dead in Midtown apartment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead in Midtown. Just before 12:15 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the 300 block of South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim was later identified as Michael Tyrone Scott, Jr. from Moline Acres.
19-year-old shot, killed at student apartments near Saint Louis University
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Saint Louis University early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight in the 300 block of South Grand Boulevard. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and killed at The Icon student apartments across the street from the university.
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis on Monday
An investigation is underway after someone shot and killed a man Monday in north St. Louis.
St. Louis man sentenced 12 1/2 years for attempted robbery, gun charges
ST. LOUIS — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 12 1/2 years in prison for an attempted robbery. Marshall Seals, 26, entered a Mobil gas station, located at 1051 Hampton Avenue, back on Jan. 11, 2021, attempting to buy merchandise. When he did not have...
Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn’t mean to shoot the victim so many times. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Johnny Evans with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.
Man killed in North City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Off-duty Metro East police officer shot three people after fight, charges say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Metro East police officer is facing charges after being accused of shooting three people while off duty in Belleville. Khalind Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, pleaded not guilty on Friday after being charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class X felony with a minimum of six years of prison time.
St. Louis County man sentenced for beauty store break-ins
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man will spend the next year of his life in federal prison for breaking into seven Missouri beauty stores over a two-month period in late 2020 and early 2021. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said...
Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
Arson investigation underway after 2 North County fires
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arson investigation is underway after fires were set at two different parks in north St. Louis County. Bridgeton police said there was a fire in the restrooms at Matthews Park around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. There was another fire at Hellebusch Park a couple of hours later where a gazebo went up in flames. Police said the two fires both appear to have been set intentionally.
2-year-old found safe following early morning abduction
ST. LOUIS — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a young child was found safe,. The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a missing 2-year-old girl. The Patrol said someone left Amari Washington, 2, unattended in a car in a parking lot in St....
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
Suspected driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed CBC student released from jail
ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting and killing a CBC High School student near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has been released from jail a day after turning himself in, 5 On Your Side has learned. A source familiar with the investigation said the 25-year-old man turned himself...
1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center
MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
Second man dies from wounds in February triple shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A second man has died from gunshot wounds suffered in a triple shooting in February in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. Florentino Pegues, 24, of the 9900 block of Calumet Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, died Sunday after being shot Feb. 13 in St. Louis. Pegues, Kevin...
St. Louis Woman Arrested for allegedly assaulting Pevely Woman
(Pevely) Pevely police arrested a 41-year-old St. Louis woman after she allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old Pevely woman during a dispute at the victims residence. Korey Johnson has the details.
Radar shows heavy smoke in Metro East, up to 5,000 feet high
Based on radar projections from FOX2, a radar beam rose up to about 3,500 feet before the noon hour. This smoke plume is reaching "heavy" levels and has the chance of reaching up to 5,000 feet high.
Suspected thief bites officer while trying to jump out of squad car in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested after biting two officers following a robbery in Jennings Saturday. Lakia Fisher, 27, was charged with an assault on a law enforcement officer, stealing, resisting arrest and attempting to escape from custody. Police were dispatched to a Walgreens in the 9200...
St. Louis woman sentenced for attempted arson during 2020 protests
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison after trying to set fires at a 7-Eleven during a 2020 protest. Officials said on June 1, 2020, Nautica Turner poured lighter fluid on the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of N. 17th Street while the store was being looted by other people. A man, Justin Cannamore, showed her a better technique for pouring the fluid before she took the container back and continued the attempted arson.
Man accused of killing teen in hit-and-run released after charges refused
ST. LOUIS — A man was released from police custody on Tuesday after being arrested this week on suspicion of hitting a teen pedestrian and driving away from the scene last month. St. Louis police on Tuesday said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office cited an incomplete investigation and...
