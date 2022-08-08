ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KMOV

Man from Moline Acres found dead in Midtown apartment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead in Midtown. Just before 12:15 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the 300 block of South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim was later identified as Michael Tyrone Scott, Jr. from Moline Acres.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn’t mean to shoot the victim so many times. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Johnny Evans with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Man killed in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Off-duty Metro East police officer shot three people after fight, charges say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Metro East police officer is facing charges after being accused of shooting three people while off duty in Belleville. Khalind Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, pleaded not guilty on Friday after being charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class X felony with a minimum of six years of prison time.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

St. Louis County man sentenced for beauty store break-ins

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man will spend the next year of his life in federal prison for breaking into seven Missouri beauty stores over a two-month period in late 2020 and early 2021. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said...
FOX2Now

Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
NORMANDY, MO
KMOV

Arson investigation underway after 2 North County fires

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arson investigation is underway after fires were set at two different parks in north St. Louis County. Bridgeton police said there was a fire in the restrooms at Matthews Park around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. There was another fire at Hellebusch Park a couple of hours later where a gazebo went up in flames. Police said the two fires both appear to have been set intentionally.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

2-year-old found safe following early morning abduction

ST. LOUIS — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a young child was found safe,. The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a missing 2-year-old girl. The Patrol said someone left Amari Washington, 2, unattended in a car in a parking lot in St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
MADISON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Second man dies from wounds in February triple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A second man has died from gunshot wounds suffered in a triple shooting in February in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. Florentino Pegues, 24, of the 9900 block of Calumet Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, died Sunday after being shot Feb. 13 in St. Louis. Pegues, Kevin...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman sentenced for attempted arson during 2020 protests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison after trying to set fires at a 7-Eleven during a 2020 protest. Officials said on June 1, 2020, Nautica Turner poured lighter fluid on the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of N. 17th Street while the store was being looted by other people. A man, Justin Cannamore, showed her a better technique for pouring the fluid before she took the container back and continued the attempted arson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

