CBS LA

Fond farewell: Family, friends gather in Westlake Village for Vin Scully's final sign-off

Friends, family and former colleagues of Vin Scully gathered to pay their respects to the legendary Dodgers broadcaster at a funeral mass in Westlake Village on Monday. Dozens of people gathered at the private service, which was held at Scully's beloved St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, where he often attended Sunday service. Amongst those in attendance were familiar faces like former Dodgers players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra.Scully died last week at the age of 94. He spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, beginning his career with the team back when they still played in Brooklyn in 1949....
The Spun

Shohei Ohtani Ties Babe Ruth For MLB History

Shohei Ohtani has made more history for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 pitching wins in the same season. He pitched six scoreless innings to go along with his 25th homer of the...
Vin Scully
Roy Rogers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Vin Scully is Laid to Rest, Andrew Heaney Makes LA History, Former Astro Steals the Spotlight & More!

This past weekend’s matchup between the Padres and Dodgers was supposed to be a must-watch series with San Diego drastically improving their roster with hopes of challenging Los Angeles in the division or at the very least seize a wild card. However, things didn’t go as expected for the Friars as the Boys in Blue did their job and swept the Padres to extend their win streak to 8. With the Minnesota Twins arriving at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series, the Dodgers extended their streak to 9, but that wasn’t the only big story of the day.
Yardbarker

LA Veteran Joins Legend Fernando Valenzuela in Exclusive Club

The Dodgers coaching staff has been known to work wonders but no one imagined Andrew Heaney, the latest starter reclamation project, would be this good. While the journeyman lefty has spent a couple of stints on the IL it apparently hasn't hindered him too much since when he is available and "healthy", he’s been historic. Literally.
Yardbarker

Bally Sports West Re-Airing Roundtable Featuring Vin Scully, Chick Hearn & Bob Miller

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing away last Tuesday at the age of 94. Manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were among those to speak highly of their relationships with the Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo and several others posted heartfelt messages on social media.
Slate

The Vin Scully in His Own Words Edition

Josh Levin, the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham, and Slate’s Henry Grabar take an audio tour of Vin Scully’s broadcasting career. They also discuss the documentary NYC Point Gods. Finally, Josh interviews tennis players Maxime Cressy and Daria Saville. • Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to...
