L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Monkeypox Vaccination Site Opening In Los AngelesDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
Dodgers News: Vin Scully Funeral Services Held in Westlake Village
The Scully family held a mass for Dodgers legend Vin Scully on Monday in Westlake Village, California.
Private funeral mass held for Vin Scully
Three days after more than 52,000 packed Dodger Stadium to say goodbye to Vin Scully during an emotional pregame ceremony, a private funeral Mass was held today for the beloved longtime broadcaster.
Dodgers News: What the Nationals Wanted From LA in the Trade For Juan Soto
The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the few teams that could afford to trade for Juan Soto. The Nationals, being well aware of this fact, would obviously try to capitalize on the moment. So how high was the price?
Fond farewell: Family, friends gather in Westlake Village for Vin Scully's final sign-off
Friends, family and former colleagues of Vin Scully gathered to pay their respects to the legendary Dodgers broadcaster at a funeral mass in Westlake Village on Monday. Dozens of people gathered at the private service, which was held at Scully's beloved St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, where he often attended Sunday service. Amongst those in attendance were familiar faces like former Dodgers players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra.Scully died last week at the age of 94. He spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, beginning his career with the team back when they still played in Brooklyn in 1949....
Dodgers News: Fans React to Cody Bellinger Selling His Insane AZ Mansion
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is selling his Arizona compound and it's caused quite the stir on baseball Twitter.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence
Fans were confused why Tyler Anderson pinch hit over the weekend for the Dodgers, but Dave Roberts had his reasons for the move against the Padres.
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
Shohei Ohtani Ties Babe Ruth For MLB History
Shohei Ohtani has made more history for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 pitching wins in the same season. He pitched six scoreless innings to go along with his 25th homer of the...
Dodgers News: Trade Deadline Reactions, Remembering Vin Scully, Clayton Kershaw’s Injury & More!
Although the Dodgers didn’t win the trade deadline, they won all seven games this past week resulting in sweeps of the Giants and the Padres. LA didn’t land Juan Soto, but they did have a perfect week between the lines. Let’s take a look at the top stories...
Dodgers News: Vin Scully is Laid to Rest, Andrew Heaney Makes LA History, Former Astro Steals the Spotlight & More!
This past weekend’s matchup between the Padres and Dodgers was supposed to be a must-watch series with San Diego drastically improving their roster with hopes of challenging Los Angeles in the division or at the very least seize a wild card. However, things didn’t go as expected for the Friars as the Boys in Blue did their job and swept the Padres to extend their win streak to 8. With the Minnesota Twins arriving at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series, the Dodgers extended their streak to 9, but that wasn’t the only big story of the day.
Yardbarker
LA Veteran Joins Legend Fernando Valenzuela in Exclusive Club
The Dodgers coaching staff has been known to work wonders but no one imagined Andrew Heaney, the latest starter reclamation project, would be this good. While the journeyman lefty has spent a couple of stints on the IL it apparently hasn't hindered him too much since when he is available and "healthy", he’s been historic. Literally.
Yardbarker
Bally Sports West Re-Airing Roundtable Featuring Vin Scully, Chick Hearn & Bob Miller
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing away last Tuesday at the age of 94. Manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were among those to speak highly of their relationships with the Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo and several others posted heartfelt messages on social media.
Slate
The Vin Scully in His Own Words Edition
Josh Levin, the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham, and Slate’s Henry Grabar take an audio tour of Vin Scully’s broadcasting career. They also discuss the documentary NYC Point Gods. Finally, Josh interviews tennis players Maxime Cressy and Daria Saville. • Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to...
Dodgers News: Former Astro Carlos Correa Faces Loud Boos at Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers are hosting the Twins for a quick two game series at Dodger Stadium this week before hitting the road to Kansas City. Usually, that all wouldn’t be very headline worthy, however, things have changed thanks to an offseason signing by Minnesota. Former Astros villain Carlos Correa is...
