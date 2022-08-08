Read full article on original website
White House warns of ‘intensifying impacts of climate change’ as Biden tours flood-hit Kentucky – as it happened
President and first lady to tour state in which 37 have died from extensive flooding – follow the day’s politics news
Bidens to travel to Kentucky after deadly flooding
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to Kentucky on Monday after deadly floods in the eastern part of the state killed more than three dozen people and destroyed communities.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Is Intensified by Climate Crisis
As the death toll continues to rise due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, families are sharing heartbreaking stories of loss. On Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that at least 16 people have died, including two children, since the flooding began on Wednesday. Speaking with reporters hours later, he said that while he did not have an official update, authorities had located the bodies of an additional four children.
A father of 5 is among at least 38 dead connected to the Kentucky floods
Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for.
State of Emergency Declared: Oak Fire in California Remains Uncontainable
On Sunday, a raging conflagration in the Sierra Nevada foothills burned unabated, prompting hundreds of locals to flee their homes at the entryway to Yosemite National Park. The Oak blaze began on Friday in Midpines, California, then grew in intensity throughout the weekend. State of Emergency in California. The flames...
Over 70 million Americans will swelter under heat alerts while 14 million people face the risk of flooding
From Seattle to Oklahoma City to Boston, scorching high temperatures or torrential rainfall are on tap for much of the US.
Russian Workers Fall Into Sewer, Are Swept Away by Heavy Rain
Three of the workers who were cleaning the sewer died, while the others were rescued on Sunday.
AOL Corp
3 dead, 1 in critical condition in lightning strike near White House
Two Wisconsin residents celebrating their wedding anniversary died following a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday night, police confirmed to ABC News Friday. A third victim -- a 29-year-old man -- has also died in the incident, police said Friday afternoon. A fourth person is still in critical condition following the lightning strike, police said.
Biden will travel to Kentucky in first trip since Covid diagnosis
President Joe Biden is set to resume travel for the first time since he tested positive for Covid 15 days ago. The White House announced Friday that the president will travel with first lady Jill Biden to Kentucky on Monday to join Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear in meeting with families affected by recent floods that have devastated the eastern part of the state. The president and first lady will also “survey recovery efforts” at a local FEMA recovery center, the White House said.
At least eight killed in South Korea as heavy rain causes flooding
As least eight people have been killed and six others missing in Seoul, South Korea, as heavy rain turned streets into a river of submerged cars. South Korea’s weather agency said heavy rain would continue in Seoul and nearby regions through Tuesday.Aug. 9, 2022.
