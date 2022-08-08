ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Again Tomorrow | 8/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Storm chances will continue through the evening with some storms producing small hail up to the size of quarters and damaging wind gusts from 60 to 80mph. Minor flooding not out of the question given slow moving storms and heavy rainfall. Precipitation will come to an end later this evening as these showers/storms are being fueled by daytime heating. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will fall into the mid 70s for most locations.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers & Storms for Tuesday | 8/8PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)- Scattered strong to isolated severe storms remain possible through this evening. These storms are being fueled by the sun so storms will decrease in intensity by mid-evening. Until then some could expect damaging wind gusts up to 60mph and downpours which will likely lead to minor flooding. Temperatures walking out the door tomorrow morning will remain in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies and light southeast to south winds.
LAWTON, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caddo; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Grady County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Norge, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chickasha, Verden, Norge, Ninnekah and Laverty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
City
Lawton, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Rollover accident sends one to hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is currently working the scene of a rollover wreck that happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Spur 325 near Sheppard Air For Base. Officials on scene told our reporter that one woman was transported by AMR for non-life threatening injuries after she rolled her vehicle coming off the Spur […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Gate Closure and Weekend Events

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Along with hosting some exciting weekend events, Fort Sill is scheduled to begin heavy construction that could impact your day-to-day travel routine. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Fort Sill Community Relations Liaison, about the upcoming gate closure and exciting weekend events such as a Glow in the Dark Golf Scramble, All Army Invitational Softball Tournament, and their Yappy Hour.
FORT SILL, OK
Z94

What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?

If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
KLAW 101

Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center

While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kswo.com

Crews battle house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicks off Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Rangers 84th Annual PRCA Rodeo begins Wednesday, featuring barrel racing, steer wrestling, bull riding, and more. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m., with special themes for each night. Head out with the whole family on Wednesday night, for the first night of the rodeo,...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Interview: Rush Springs Watermelon Queen Previews Upcoming Festival

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - Rush Springs has been known for its annual Watermelon Festival since 1948, and for a good reason. 7News spoke with Taylor Abbott, the current Rush Springs Watermelon Queen, about this week’s festival festivities, her time as Watermelon Queen, how she acquired the role, and her favorite part of the festival.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed that the victim Marion Cason Lee […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXAN

Molten glass leak sends 6 employees, firefighter to hospital in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Vitro Architectural Glass has released a statement regarding the safety incident that sent multiple employees to the hospital Sunday. The statement reads as follows: A glass leak occurred at the Wichita Falls plant of Vitro Flat Glass, LLC. The furnace of line number two developed a leak allowing hot, molten glass […]
Texoma's Homepage

None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
kswo.com

I-44 Hit and Run victim identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County officials have released the names of both the victim and suspect involved in a hit and run on I-44 in July. According to the affidavit, on July 9, Javier Gerardo Quinones was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-44, near mile marker 32, when he struck Madison Auld,17, with his vehicle, killing her.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy