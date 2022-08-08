Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Again Tomorrow | 8/9PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Storm chances will continue through the evening with some storms producing small hail up to the size of quarters and damaging wind gusts from 60 to 80mph. Minor flooding not out of the question given slow moving storms and heavy rainfall. Precipitation will come to an end later this evening as these showers/storms are being fueled by daytime heating. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will fall into the mid 70s for most locations.
First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers & Storms for Tuesday | 8/8PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)- Scattered strong to isolated severe storms remain possible through this evening. These storms are being fueled by the sun so storms will decrease in intensity by mid-evening. Until then some could expect damaging wind gusts up to 60mph and downpours which will likely lead to minor flooding. Temperatures walking out the door tomorrow morning will remain in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies and light southeast to south winds.
7News First Alert Weather: Clouds build in tomorrow afternoon ahead of cold front on Monday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid/upper 70s with another humid start tomorrow morning. We progress through the end of the weekend with highs remaining in the low triple digits on Sunday....
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Grady by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caddo; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Grady County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Norge, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chickasha, Verden, Norge, Ninnekah and Laverty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Rollover accident sends one to hospital
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is currently working the scene of a rollover wreck that happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Spur 325 near Sheppard Air For Base. Officials on scene told our reporter that one woman was transported by AMR for non-life threatening injuries after she rolled her vehicle coming off the Spur […]
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Gate Closure and Weekend Events
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Along with hosting some exciting weekend events, Fort Sill is scheduled to begin heavy construction that could impact your day-to-day travel routine. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Fort Sill Community Relations Liaison, about the upcoming gate closure and exciting weekend events such as a Glow in the Dark Golf Scramble, All Army Invitational Softball Tournament, and their Yappy Hour.
One killed in early morning wreck on Southwest Parkway
A motorcyclist was killed following a wreck on Southwest Parkway near the beginning of the Henry S. Grace Freeway Sunday morning.
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
Rolled ice cream shop owned by teen open downtown
The ice cream made at Bee's Rolled Ice Cream is made to order at a whopping negative 20 degrees Celsius, and the owner Briady Hutchinson is only 14 years old.
Crews battle grass, structure fire at manufacturing building in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Crews battled a grass and structure fire in Grady County. On Sunday, crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Chickasha. Officials said the structure was a manufacturing building used to store hand sanitizer and upon arrival, they used exposure protection due to hazmat concerns.
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center
While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
Hand sanitizer illegally stored at burning Chickasha warehouse
A fire at the old Chickasha Manufacturing building uncovered what was illegally being stored there.
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicks off Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Rangers 84th Annual PRCA Rodeo begins Wednesday, featuring barrel racing, steer wrestling, bull riding, and more. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m., with special themes for each night. Head out with the whole family on Wednesday night, for the first night of the rodeo,...
Interview: Rush Springs Watermelon Queen Previews Upcoming Festival
RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - Rush Springs has been known for its annual Watermelon Festival since 1948, and for a good reason. 7News spoke with Taylor Abbott, the current Rush Springs Watermelon Queen, about this week’s festival festivities, her time as Watermelon Queen, how she acquired the role, and her favorite part of the festival.
Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed that the victim Marion Cason Lee […]
Molten glass leak sends 6 employees, firefighter to hospital in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Vitro Architectural Glass has released a statement regarding the safety incident that sent multiple employees to the hospital Sunday. The statement reads as follows: A glass leak occurred at the Wichita Falls plant of Vitro Flat Glass, LLC. The furnace of line number two developed a leak allowing hot, molten glass […]
None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County officials have released the names of both the victim and suspect involved in a hit and run on I-44 in July. According to the affidavit, on July 9, Javier Gerardo Quinones was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-44, near mile marker 32, when he struck Madison Auld,17, with his vehicle, killing her.
