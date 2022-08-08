ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Weather: Dry, seasonable week ahead

By Riley O&#039;Connor
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

Next Weather: 9:30 a.m. report 02:21

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota has a fairly quiet week ahead in terms of weather.

Clouds will give way to sunshine Monday, with upper-70s temps expected and lower humidity.

Temps will warm into the mid to high 80s through the middle of the week before cooling a bit into the weekend.

The WCCO Weather Team says the next rain chance -- although low -- looks to be Friday.

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

