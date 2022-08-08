Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic
Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu Of Stealing His Story And Not Paying Him For Its New Biopic ‘Mike’
Mike Tyson took another swing at Hulu, accusing the streaming giant of stealing his life story without paying him for its limited series about his life and career. “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life,” Tyson, 56, said in an Instagram post on Saturday (Aug. 6). “It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a [n-word] they can sell on the auction block.”
Steve Martin Considering Retirement After ‘Only Murders in the Building’: ‘This Is, Weirdly, It’
Click here to read the full article. Steve Martin is still writing his “L.A. Story,” just not for the screen. The iconic comedian has been in Hollywood for over 60 years, but Martin said that after his beloved Hulu whodunnit series “Only Murders in the Building” ends, he’s ready to step away from the screen. “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.” However, Martin assured he will still be in the public eye. “My wife keeps saying,...
A jaw-dropping blockbuster defies death to hit big on Netflix
The debate rages as to when exactly Tom Cruise decided to give up being an actor in favor of permanently becoming Tom Cruise, but the December 2011 release of Brad Bird’s jaw-dropping Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol is definitely worthy of consideration. Sure, the longtime A-lister always had...
