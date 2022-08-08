ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Prospect Rankings: Goaltenders

By Nicholas Brlansky
 2 days ago

Who are the top goaltenders in the Pittsburgh Penguins system?

The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect system isn't exactly flooded with top tier prospects. According to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, the Penguins currently have the 2 9th ranked prospect system in the NHL. This is the first of a series of articles breaking down the Penguin's prospects by position.

5. Alex D'Orio

Alex D'Orio is the most experienced goalie in the Penguins system, making his debut with the AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in 2019. The 23-year-old netminder has bounced between the AHL and the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL for the past four seasons. Last year he played 22 games for the AHL Penguins and finished with a 7-10-4 record.

In the AHL, D'Orio has a career 2.67 goals allowed average and a .898 save percentage. He has consistently been the Penguin's fourth or fifth goaltending option throughout his career and doesn't seem to be breaking that trend anytime soon.

4. Sergey Murashov

Sergey Murashov is the newest addition to the goaltending system. Drafted by the Penguins in the fourth round of this year's NHL Draft, Murashov fills the hole left by Calle Clang, whom the Penguins traded at last year's trade deadline for Rickard Rakell.

Murashov spent last season as the starting goaltender for Loko Yaroslavl of the MHL, a minor league for the Russian KHL. He finished the season with a 21-16-3 record but struggled in the postseason posting a .893 save percentage in two appearances. The newest and also youngest goalie prospect (18 years old) has plenty of room to grow as he continues to progress in Russia.

3. Taylor Gauthier

In March, Taylor Gauthier signed with the Penguins on a three-year entry-level contract. The 21-year-old netminder has spent the past six seasons in the WHL. Gauthier finished last season with the Portland Winterhawks, where he put up career numbers with 2.16 goals allowed average and a .931 save percentage.

After participating in the Penguins development camp in June, Gauthier will join the AHL Penguins to start the 2022-23 season. However, he will have to fight with a handful of goaltenders for playing time and could be sent down to the ECHL to begin the season to get consistent starts.

2. Filip Lindberg

Filip Lindberg came into the Penguins organization last season hot off the heels of a National Championship victory with the UMass Minutemen. Lindberg was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the 7th round of the 2019 NHL draft but signed to a two-year entry-level contract with the Penguins last summer.

His first professional season was cut short after sustaining an ankle injury in November that would hold him out for the remainder of the season. Lindberg was able to impress in his short time with the AHL Penguins last season, being named the AHL goalie of the month in October. While he only played in seven games last season, Lindberg showed his promise as a potential NHL goaltender.

1. Joel Blomqvist

Joel Blomqvist is the clear cut number one goalie in the Penguins system. Drafted by the Penguins in the 2nd round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Blomqvist has quickly risen through the ranks in the Finnish professional leagues and could potentially begin his North American career as early as this upcoming season.

Blomqvist made his AHL debut late last season on an Amateur Tryout Contract, allowing two goals on 27 shots in a 3-1 loss. If he stays in North America to begin the 2022 season, he will challenge Lindberg for the top goalie spot in the AHL.

The Penguin's prospect system doesn't have many areas where you can say they have a surplus, but goaltending is, by far, their strongest and deepest position.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

 

