Caravan site owner tears up 'much loved' bluebell wood without planning permission to the fury of locals who had spread loved ones’ ashes there

Outraged residents in South Wales were forced to watch the 'shocking destruction' of a bluebell wood torn up by diggers to make way for a caravan site. An investigation by the council found that the landowner, believed to be Karl O'Dare, employed a contractor to make room for five touring caravans without having submitted planning permission.
Cheltenham grandmother, 93, flies on fifth wing walk to raise money for hospice care

A 93-year-old grandmother who has just completed her fifth wing-walk for charity said she was first inspired to strap herself to a plane by a chocolate bar advert on TV.Betty Bromage, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, performed a full loop strapped to a plane over Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester, as she raised funds for the palliative care charity Sue Ryder.Ms Bromage, who took on the fundraising challenge with wing-walking team AeroSuperBatics, said the idea to take to the skies first came to her when she was watching an advert for a Cadbury’s Crunchie bar.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
