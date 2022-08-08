Read full article on original website
Caravan site owner tears up 'much loved' bluebell wood without planning permission to the fury of locals who had spread loved ones’ ashes there
Outraged residents in South Wales were forced to watch the 'shocking destruction' of a bluebell wood torn up by diggers to make way for a caravan site. An investigation by the council found that the landowner, believed to be Karl O'Dare, employed a contractor to make room for five touring caravans without having submitted planning permission.
U.K.・
'We've become the charity shop capital': Furious residents blast influx of second-hand stores 'taking over' their historic market town
Residents living in an historic market town have slammed an influx of second-hand stores amid claims it is becoming a 'charity shop capital'. A total of nine charity and second-hand shops are trading in the Northumberland town of Alnwick - including two Cancer Research outlets just yards apart. The ancient...
Teacher Is Refused Permission To Cut 72-Foot Tree Growing Out Of Control In Her Own Garden
A primary school teacher has been refused permission to prune a giant 72-foot tree which towers over her home – despite it growing out of control in her own garden. Celia Senior, 57, fears the huge lime tree is at risk of falling on top of her three-bedroom detached property if it’s left untreated.
Cheltenham grandmother, 93, flies on fifth wing walk to raise money for hospice care
A 93-year-old grandmother who has just completed her fifth wing-walk for charity said she was first inspired to strap herself to a plane by a chocolate bar advert on TV.Betty Bromage, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, performed a full loop strapped to a plane over Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester, as she raised funds for the palliative care charity Sue Ryder.Ms Bromage, who took on the fundraising challenge with wing-walking team AeroSuperBatics, said the idea to take to the skies first came to her when she was watching an advert for a Cadbury’s Crunchie bar.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
