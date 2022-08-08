ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automobiles confer prestige and status in the U.S.

By John Blankenship
FILE - In this June 8, 2016, file photo, a maroon and silver truck drove, left, drives through the marked crosswalk in front of pedestrian volunteers Dave Passiuk and Nelsie Yang in St. Paul, Minn. Drivers of bigger vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs are more likely to hit pedestrians while making turns than drivers of cars, according to a new study. The research released Thursday, March 17, 2022, by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety points to the increasing popularity of larger vehicles as a possible factor in rising pedestrian deaths on U.S. roads. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

Perhaps no branch of technology in recent years has so affected human living as the automobile—not only in the USA but increasingly throughout the world.

It has bestowed large benefits upon the people of high-energy societies, and, until recently, the net effect seemed to be heavily on the asset side.

Now, the liabilities are coming in, in the form of not only polluted air but of monstrous traffic jams, parking problems, a disruption of family life because of extreme mobility, slaughter on the highways, the getaway car of criminals, the blacktop wasteland.

No institution in America is permitted to stand in the way of the automobile. No local government yet dares bar it from the city. Let it strangle the downtown areas, scatter supermarkets, subdivisions, and junk heaps over the countryside, kill and maim and poison—all is forgiven the loved one.

It not only warms the heart, glittering in its chromium and metallic paint out there on the curb; it increasingly confers prestige and status, while thrilling the senses like a roller coaster.

Perhaps, most of all, the automobile symbolizes freedom and escape. Step on the accelerator, and away we go, away from it all, away from our troubles and responsibilities.

The cult is accelerating everywhere. A Russian official reports the demand in his country for automobiles is massive but that the state will not manufacture them in volume until the planners provide a place to park them.

The Antique Automobile Club of America (ACAA) founded in 1935 it is America’s oldest and largest automobile historical society.

Headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, now has 60,000 members in all 50 states and 50 foreign countries.

The aim of the club is the perpetuation of the pioneer days of the automobile by furthering the interest in and preservation of antique automobiles.

Representation is by regions like our local West Virginia whitewater region, which is one of the 400 regions worldwide.

Our standard is the car as it was delivered by the dealer to the original owner. As the club developed, members started fixing up their old cars, an action that developed into restoration of the cars to like-new condition.

This led to the gathering of cars for judging to rate the cars’ condition. These gatherings are not called car shows. They are “meets.” They are open to the public; however, to participate you must be an AACA member.

This action also led to another hobby within the AACA. It is class judging. A judging team consists of a captain and four judges. We now have over 100 classes of antique cars in the club. We have about as many women judging as we do men.

The judges get a chip or credit, and some judges have more than 300 credits, which means they have judged some 300 meets.

In addition to the national headquarters in Hershey,Pennsylvania, we also have a library and research center there, plus a world-class museum, which is affiliated with the Smithsonian.

The AACA publishes several documents for the membership, the main one being the bi-monthly club magazine, which is 100 pages and in full color. Members in the WV Whitewater Region range in age from 9 to 87. Age doesn’t matter.

The AACA offers nine tours a year, five of them are 5-day tours, and four are 3-day tours: sponsored by a local region for historical sites, car museums and car collections.

Fellowship and fun are what the organization is all about. “We have fun in everything we do. Friendships develop from being in the club. We have judges at different meets. We all get to be close friends.”

The automobile club provides for education, donatingmoney to scholarships for children and grandchildren of the club members, all connected by the research library and museum.

The public is admitted free and receives literature on antique cars.

Members do not have to own an antique car to join an antique car club, one official explained. “We always need more young people to become interested in antique automobiles,” he said.

