Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Cincinnati zoo announces gender of new baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced the gender of its new baby hippo. On Monday, the zoo says keepers were able to get a good look at the baby hippo and determined that Fiona the Hippo has a little brother!. “We’re just happy that the...
wnynewsnow.com
Fiona Gets A Sibling: Baby Hippo Born At Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating the birth of a full-term hippopotamus that is a sibling to Fiona, who became a global celebrity when she was born prematurely in 2017. The baby hippo was born Wednesday night. “This new calf weighs at least twice as much as...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Sisters Rookie and Kenji are a duo of fun, and Kilt is a curious cat!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - SPCA came by with dog sisters Rookie and Kenji and kitten Kilt!. Sisters Rookie and Kenji both energetic pugs. They are 8 years old, but have plenty of life in them. Kenji is a curious dog while Rookie is more reserved, and these sisters would be good for any family looking to add some members!
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Permanent Jewelry Trend Has Come to the Queen City, and LINK x LOU Is Leading the Way
At long last, the permanent jewelry trend has attached itself to Cincinnati. Queen City eastsider Lindsey Brafford started her permanent jewelry business in Cincinnati in June. Brafford is affiliated with LINK x LOU, a popular permanent jewelry company that launched in Denver in April 2020 and now has locations all over the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet the Airbnb host with 71 Cincinnati listings
With prices ranging from $50 to $3,000 per night, this one host manages dozens of properties. Some question whether these short-term rentals are harming the real estate and long-term market.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals
Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drop Blake 'The Attorney' Maislin, Other Cincinnati Celebs into Northside Yacht Club Dunk Tank This Weekend
The Northside Yacht Club (NSYC) is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a literal splash this weekend. The landlocked-but-loosely-nautically-themed bar is hosting a day full of celebratory festivities on Aug. 13, including setting up a Cincinnati celebrity dunk tank. For $5 you'll have three chances to throw a ball to drop...
WKRC
13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
star64.tv
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Frisch's Mainliner Throws Retro 75th Anniversary Party with Hot Rods, Coke Floats and Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut
Earlier this year, Frisch's Big Boy announced it would be celebrating its 75th anniversary — in part — by adding Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs to the menu for a limited time. So it only makes sense that the local chain would tap the most famous Nathan's fan to appear at the Frisch's anniversary party this weekend.
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
2022 Western & Southern Open to mark last Cincinnati stop for Serena Williams
MASON, Ohio — The 2022 Western & Southern Open will be the last professional stop in Cincinnati for one of the greatest tennis players of all time. On Tuesday, Serena Williams announced she plans to retire from professional play in an article in Vogue magazine. Williams' storied career includes...
WKRC
Study: Lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatige, severe headaches
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One year out, a new study shows the lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue and severe headaches. Even if you had a mild case or no symptoms at all from COVID, this research shows you may still end up with fatigue, headaches or even depression for months. This is because it appears the coronavirus itself has the unique ability to alter something inside the brain.
WKRC
Study finds certain cheese may help build better bones
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New research shows a favorite Tri-State food could help you lower the odds you'll break a bone as you age. This study is kind of a fascinating one about building better bones. The team at OrthoCincy reminds people that their bone health is determined in the first...
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this week
A popular celeb-owned restaurant chain is opening its first location in Ohio this week. If a fried chicken sandwich dripping with melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon, and sweet and smokey BBQ sauce sounds good, you'll want to check out the new Big Chicken restaurant location when it opens later this month in Miamisburg, Ohio.
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Fox 19
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Time abruptly closed its doors Tuesday, leaving customers and employees scrambling for answers. The Vine Street restaurant’s parking lot sat empty Tuesday. Those who did show up expecting to eat were greeted by a sign which read: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we will...
WLWT 5
'The Science of Color featuring Prismatica' on display at the Krohn Conservatory
CINCINNATI — The Krohn Conservatory has been transformed into a giant, life-size kaleidoscope in its new show, "The Science of Color featuring Prismatica." There are 25 pivoting prisms, each 6 feet tall. They reflect light from every color in the visible spectrum while creating their own musical sounds. There are 13 in the main showroom and 12 more scattered throughout the rest of the Krohn Conservatory. It's considered both art and science.
Fast Casual
Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio
Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
Comments / 0