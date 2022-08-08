ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wnynewsnow.com

Fiona Gets A Sibling: Baby Hippo Born At Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating the birth of a full-term hippopotamus that is a sibling to Fiona, who became a global celebrity when she was born prematurely in 2017. The baby hippo was born Wednesday night. “This new calf weighs at least twice as much as...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals

Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant

WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
WYOMING, OH
AdWeek

Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
CINCINNATI, OH
star64.tv

Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Study: Lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatige, severe headaches

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One year out, a new study shows the lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue and severe headaches. Even if you had a mild case or no symptoms at all from COVID, this research shows you may still end up with fatigue, headaches or even depression for months. This is because it appears the coronavirus itself has the unique ability to alter something inside the brain.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Study finds certain cheese may help build better bones

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New research shows a favorite Tri-State food could help you lower the odds you'll break a bone as you age. This study is kind of a fascinating one about building better bones. The team at OrthoCincy reminds people that their bone health is determined in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Time abruptly closed its doors Tuesday, leaving customers and employees scrambling for answers. The Vine Street restaurant’s parking lot sat empty Tuesday. Those who did show up expecting to eat were greeted by a sign which read: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'The Science of Color featuring Prismatica' on display at the Krohn Conservatory

CINCINNATI — The Krohn Conservatory has been transformed into a giant, life-size kaleidoscope in its new show, "The Science of Color featuring Prismatica." There are 25 pivoting prisms, each 6 feet tall. They reflect light from every color in the visible spectrum while creating their own musical sounds. There are 13 in the main showroom and 12 more scattered throughout the rest of the Krohn Conservatory. It's considered both art and science.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fast Casual

Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio

Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
DAYTON, OH

