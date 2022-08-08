Read full article on original website
Chadderdon, Lange Advance in Nicollet Co. Sheriff Race
Dave Lange and Marc Chadderdon are advancing in the race for Nicollet County Sheriff. Lange had 56 percent of the vote, Chadderdon 24 and Chad Honetschlager had about 20 percent.
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
Update: Walz Announces 2023 Fishing Opener to Be In Mankato/Madison Lake
Governor Tim Walz announced that Mankato will host the 75th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener on May 12-13 of 2023. This is just the fifth time since 1948 that the Fishing Opener will be held in Southern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the summer tourism season.
ICYMI: Splash Pad Opens At Fallenstein Park
Over the weekend the Splash Pad opened at Fallenstein Park in North Mankato. It is free and open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota Holds Annual Mankato Walk
On Saturday, August 11th the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota will host their annual Mankato walk to raise awareness and funding for epilepsy. The annual walks take place in 8 cities across Minnesota, bringing hundreds of supporters to the events. The walks will feature local epilepsy ambassadors sharing their story, as well as Glen Lloyd, CEO of Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.
Finstad Wins Special Election, Primary
Brad Finstad also won his primary race over Jeremy Munson. Finstad received 76 percent of the vote to Munson's 24 percent. He will face Jeff Ettinger in the November 8 general election for a two year term starting in January 2023.
Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash
A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
Tourtellotte Pool and Summer Bus Routes Seasons to End Soon
Tourtellotte Pool and the summer bus routes are scheduled to end their 2022 season in mid-August. The summer bus routes were created to help connect the community to recreation locations in Mankato and North Mankato. Learn more about these routes on the Mankato CityStream podcast.
Portion of Minnesota River Trail to Close Temporarily
Also a portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will be temporarily closed for exploratory excavation. It also is expected to reopen later today weather permitting.
Minnetonka's Lauren Goldsworthy commits to Minnesota State Mankato
MINNETONKA, Minn. — The first week of August brought a lot of excitement for the city of Minnetonka. One current boys high school player ( Alex Lunski ), and three others who have ties to the city ( Beckett Hendrickson, John Whipple , and Drew Stewart) announced their commitments to play at the Division I level.
Local Officers Honored By State For DWI Arrests
The state is honoring law enforcement DWI all-stars. Larry Stone of the Mankato Department of Public Safety is one of the honorees for making 52 arrests. Adam Suckow of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is another…he made 41. Patrick Bendel of the Red Lake Police department had the most for greater Minnesota at 248 arrests for DWI.
National Manhunt Declared For MOA Shooting Suspects
(Bloomington, MN) — There is now a nationwide manhunt for the suspects in last week’s shooting at the Mall of America. Police in Bloomington say the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man who police say encouraged the shooting remain at large. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said they will not rest until Lark and his accomplice are in custody. Surveillance footage shows them leave the mall, then get a ride to a near-by hotel. After that, no one is guessing where they went.
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
Charges Against Three In Mall Of America Shooting
(Bloomington, MN) — There are charges against the three people who police in Bloomington say helped last week’s Mall of America shooter escape. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against the assistant manager at the local Best Western by the mall, her cousin, and her boyfriend. The charges say the three hid the shooter after the shooting, and then lied to police. Investigators say the suspected shooter, who they’ve named as 21-year-old Shamar Lark, remains on the loose. The three suspects charged yesterday are due in court later today.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
Update: Victims of Mapleton Bike Crash Released From Hospital
The following is an update to the motor vehicle crash on Friday near Mapleton involving bicyclists. The following individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. Those that were transported to hospitals have been released and are expected to recover. • 13-year-old Nora Caven of rural Mankato – serious injury...
Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp
(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
Rural Rice County Man Dies in ATV Accident
The Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed today the death of a 79 year old Erin Township man in a ATV rollover Saturday evening. The family of Marvin David contacted KDHL/POWER 96 wondering why there had been no media reports about the accident. We contacted Sheriff Jesse Thomas who stated the...
