Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
What LB Roquan Smith Saga Means for Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears linebacker has requested to be traded.
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spotted at Bengals practice
The Bengals hired Adam Zimmer as an offensive consultant this offseason.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Playing one series in preseason opener 'is a waste'
Green Bay Packers quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player who has little, if anything, to gain from playing in August exhibition games that are largely meaningless to the 38-year-old. Thus, it was hardly surprising to learn on Monday that Green Bay...
Report: Lions Signing OT Kendall Lamm
The Detroit Lions need added depth along the offensive line.
Dan Campbell Reacts To Lions' Surprise Retirements
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that his team has had a lot of young players retire recently. Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini, and receiver Corey Sutton have all retired from the NFL this year, but Campbell firmly believes that their decisions weren't just about football. "I...
Madden 23 - Green Bay Packers Roster
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Green Bay Packers. The Packers got their franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, locked up this past offseason, but lost star receiver Davante Adams. That will certainly diminish the Packers' offense, but their defense will be among the league's best once again. If you're curious who the Packers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Packers roster.
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprises Boys & Girls Club on tour of Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprised a Boys and Girls Club during a tour of Lambeau Field on Wednesday, taking pictures with the group.
Detroit Tigers lose to Cleveland Guardians, 5-2: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (43-67) vs. Cleveland Guardians (56-52) When: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Comerica Park. ...
