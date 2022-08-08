ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Campbell Reacts To Lions' Surprise Retirements

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that his team has had a lot of young players retire recently. Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini, and receiver Corey Sutton have all retired from the NFL this year, but Campbell firmly believes that their decisions weren't just about football. "I...
Madden 23 - Green Bay Packers Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Green Bay Packers. The Packers got their franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, locked up this past offseason, but lost star receiver Davante Adams. That will certainly diminish the Packers' offense, but their defense will be among the league's best once again. If you're curious who the Packers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Packers roster.
