UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City
Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
2 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, in Hudson River Boating Accident: 'Tragic Day for New Yorkers'
Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, are confirmed to have died after their pleasure boat capsized on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Eleven other members of the same family from Colombia were also injured in the tragic incident on Manhattan's West Side, ABC News reported Wednesday. Julian...
I went from living and partying with some of the richest people in the Hamptons to homeless and sleeping in the woods just miles from my wealthy ex-clients' mansions
One longtime Hamptons man went from living large to living in the woods for two years. Thomas worked for some of New York's richest residents and blew his money on parties and travel. He ended up broke and living in a tent just miles from some of his former clients.
‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb
Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay.
Suspects caught on video allegedly hit Bronx man with car, then robbed him
The New York Police Department released video Sunday morning that showed a man crossing the street in the Bronx when a car took a sharp turn, knocking him into the air, before the occupants allegedly robbed him. Police are now looking for the suspects, who they say robbed the pedestrian...
New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet
The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
Texas Guv Gloats as Bus Full of Migrants Arrives in New York City
A bus full of migrants who were sent away from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border arrived in New York City on Friday. Abbott has been bussing migrants to Washington, D.C., for weeks, prompting that city’s mayor to call in the National Guard for help. “Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a press release Friday. The Republic governor has protested President Joe Biden’s move to end a Trump-era policy that previously allowed border patrol agents to turn away more migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The bus of about 50 migrants arrived at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, where they were aided by non-governmental volunteers. “In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said.Read it at New York Daily News
Maryland sisters killed in Hamptons house fire, cause remains unknown
Two Maryland sisters were killed in a house fire while on vacation in the Hamptons, leaving a family and community in mourning. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac were staying in the eastern Long Island hamlet of Noyac with their parents and brother when the fire broke out early Wednesday morning, Fox5NY reported.
Here's How to Spot & Report the Infamous 'ManhattAnt' in Your NYC Apartment
New York and New Jersey residents might spot a few new (and unwanted) roommates in their high-rise apartment. One insect in particular has grown fond of NYC and Jersey buildings, and contrary to what you might think, it isn't cockroaches. Dubbed the "ManhattAnt," a specific type of ant native to Europe has been increasingly spotted in New Yorkers' homes since 2011, when it was first discovered here. Over the past decade, it has been "thriving in New York," The New York Times reports.
NYC Times Square box cutter slashing suspect charged with hate crime against Asian woman; had 30 prior arrests
The man captured on surveillance video slashing a woman with a box cutter in a popular New York City tourist hub during an unprovoked, daylight attack has been arrested and charged with a hate crime. Authorities revealed on Tuesday that 30-year-old Anthony Evans has been arrested and is charged with...
Triplex Penthouse Atop a New 20-Story Building on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row
This triplex penthouse in the heart of Midtown Manhattan occupies the top three floors of a new 20-story boutique building on 57th Street, otherwise known as Billionaires’ Row. With interiors by Calvin Tsao of Tsao & McKown, the apartment features an entertaining floor, a bedroom floor and a full...
Video shows brazen heist of $2 million in jewelry from New York shop
An investigation is underway into a robbery by four masked men who brazenly broke into a Bronx jewelry store last week and made off with an estimated $2 million worth of merchandise, according to the NYPD. The incident, which involved four men wearing face masks and was recorded by the...
Shots fired outside Apple's flagship store in NYC; no injuries: police
Police said shots rang out just around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue near East 59th Street, in front of the iconic store that’s across from the Plaza Hotel. No one was struck.
A Peek Inside the Plaza Hotel’s Famed Astor Suite, Now an Apartment
Standing five floors above Central Park, the Plaza Hotel’s Astor Suite has been visited by kings, queens, presidents—including John F. Kennedy—and superstars like the Beatles. Now a three-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment, the famous spread sold in 2021 and was last asking $19.95 million. The 4,300-square-foot home took three...
