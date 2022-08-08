ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Independent

Son of prominent former Manhattan judge beats mother to death before jumping from 16th floor, police say

The son of a former New York judge allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death before jumping off the 16th floor and dying, police said.Doug Solomon, 26, hit his mother Diane Gallagher, 65, with a piece of furniture at their family home in New York’s Upper East Side, a senior police official said on Tuesday, according to several media reports.He then jumped out of the building.When police reached the scene, they found Solomon “unconscious and unresponsive” with trauma to the body.Officials said injuries were consistent with falling from a height.Residents said they heard loud screaming reportedly at the time Doug fell...
MANHATTAN, NY
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Black Enterprise

Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City

Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb

Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS News

New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet

The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
SECAUCUS, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Texas Guv Gloats as Bus Full of Migrants Arrives in New York City

A bus full of migrants who were sent away from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border arrived in New York City on Friday. Abbott has been bussing migrants to Washington, D.C., for weeks, prompting that city’s mayor to call in the National Guard for help. “Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a press release Friday. The Republic governor has protested President Joe Biden’s move to end a Trump-era policy that previously allowed border patrol agents to turn away more migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The bus of about 50 migrants arrived at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, where they were aided by non-governmental volunteers. “In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Here's How to Spot & Report the Infamous 'ManhattAnt' in Your NYC Apartment

New York and New Jersey residents might spot a few new (and unwanted) roommates in their high-rise apartment. One insect in particular has grown fond of NYC and Jersey buildings, and contrary to what you might think, it isn't cockroaches. Dubbed the "ManhattAnt," a specific type of ant native to Europe has been increasingly spotted in New Yorkers' homes since 2011, when it was first discovered here. Over the past decade, it has been "thriving in New York," The New York Times reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Video shows brazen heist of $2 million in jewelry from New York shop

An investigation is underway into a robbery by four masked men who brazenly broke into a Bronx jewelry store last week and made off with an estimated $2 million worth of merchandise, according to the NYPD. The incident, which involved four men wearing face masks and was recorded by the...
mansionglobal.com

A Peek Inside the Plaza Hotel’s Famed Astor Suite, Now an Apartment

Standing five floors above Central Park, the Plaza Hotel’s Astor Suite has been visited by kings, queens, presidents—including John F. Kennedy—and superstars like the Beatles. Now a three-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment, the famous spread sold in 2021 and was last asking $19.95 million. The 4,300-square-foot home took three...
