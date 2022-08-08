ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Asian Communities Don’t Always Talk About Miscarriage — Which Is Exactly Why The Block’s Sharon Johal Is

While society is gradually becoming more open to talking about miscarriage and fertility issues, they're still topics that are often swept under the rug in some communities. That's why The Block: Tree Change star Sharon Johal is adamant in speaking up about her own experiences. The 34-year-old Indian Australian actor — who is competing on the renovations reality TV show with husband Ankur Dogra — froze her eggs earlier this year after having a miscarriage in September 2020.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
SheKnows

Even as Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn (Finally) Reunite, What’s Coming Next Is Gonna Tick a Whole Lotta People Off!

All roads currently lead to Monaco, where Bold & Beautiful‘s Steffy and Finn will finally reunite. Of course, what happens next is the big question, given that the show hasn’t exactly got a lot else going on. Meanwhile, even as the show prepared to do what it does best, it also managed to throw in a few examples of what it does worst. And don’t get me started on what’s about to happen between… well, too late, I’ve started. So let’s just dive in, shall we?
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Troublemaker Rises From the Dead

It’s official. There are now more zombies wandering around Salem than there are on The Walking Dead. Now, it looks like yet another person will show up and declare that the rumors of their passing were definitely premature as Soap Opera Digest reports that Heather Lindell is set to return as Jan Spears.
FanSided

Who dies in Virgin River season 4? (Spoilers)

Virgin River season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix and boy what a rollercoaster ride this season turned out to be! From the very first episode, we could tell we were in for an unforgettable season and the writers did not disappoint in delivering a season full of emotional highs and lows.
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
Cinemablend

The Bachelorette Spoilers: How Many Of Gabby And Rachel's Men Will Be Splashing Into Bachelor In Paradise, And Who's Getting Engaged?

Spoiler alert! This story contains major possible spoilers about both The Bachelorette Season 19 and the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Read on at your own risk!. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are on a journey to find their future husbands, and that’s likely most viewers’ focus while watching The Bachelorette’s 19th season. The added bonus for fans is that in addition to watching those dramatic love stories play out, we’re also meeting potential cast members for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. While we're already aware of which contestants make it to the bachelorettes’ final four, now we also know which of their cast-offs are reported to be splashing onto the beaches of Mexico.
The List

How Zende Became A Forrester On The Bold And The Beautiful

Zende Forrester Dominguez was originally introduced to "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2001 as a small child — though that wasn't always his name. The character was originally played by child actor Daniel Smith, before being rapidly aged in 2015 (via Soaps in Depth). From there Rome Flynn took on the role until 2017 when the character was written off the show. In 2020, Delon de Metz reprised the role and has portrayed Zende ever since.
