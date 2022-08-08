ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Benzinga

Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings

Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
MySanAntonio

Excelerate Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter. The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share. The results beat Wall...
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
tipranks.com

Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%

An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Benzinga

Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights

Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Benzinga

Fuel Tech: Q2 Earnings Insights

Fuel Tech FTEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fuel Tech beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings

Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
NASDAQ

McEwen (MUX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

McEwen (MUX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30%. A...
NASDAQ

Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
Benzinga

Motorsport Games: Q2 Earnings Insights

Motorsport Games MSGM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Motorsport Games missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.45. Revenue was down $230 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings

Alpha & Omega AOSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha & Omega beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $16.65 million from...
Benzinga

EnerSys: Q1 Earnings Insights

EnerSys ENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EnerSys reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $84.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Benzinga

HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights

HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ

SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Guidance Cut

SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC reported a loss of 17 cents for second-quarter 2022, wider than the year-ago loss as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents. Revenues in the second quarter totaled $116.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The top line also declined 28.2% from the year-ago number. The company shipped roughly 62,705 unique aligner orders, down 17.8% sequentially. The quarter’s average aligner gross sales price (ASP) came in at $1,917, up 1.4% on a sequential basis.
NASDAQ

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Kornit Digital (KRNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Kornit Digital (KRNT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.31 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.28. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.71%....
