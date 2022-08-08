Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
MySanAntonio
Excelerate Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter. The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share. The results beat Wall...
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Recap: DHT Holdings Q2 Earnings
DHT Holdings DHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DHT Holdings posted an EPS of $0.06. Revenue was up $8.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ORGO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bridge Investment Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bridge Investment Group BRDG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of Bridge Investment Group at $17.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
NASDAQ
Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
Motorsport Games: Q2 Earnings Insights
Motorsport Games MSGM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Motorsport Games missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.45. Revenue was down $230 thousand from the same...
etfdailynews.com
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights
HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
pulse2.com
Canoo (GOEV) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Canoo (GOEV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Canoo (GOEV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. — As of June 30, 2022, we had access of up to $250 million, including approximately $220 million of unused capacity on our SEPA facility, and cash and cash equivalents of $33.8 million.
Arlington Asset Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights
Arlington Asset Inv AAIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arlington Asset Inv missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was down $561 thousand from...
First Eagle Alternative: Q2 Earnings Insights
First Eagle Alternative FCRD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Eagle Alternative reported in-line EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was down $877 thousand from the same period last year.
Earnings Preview For Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences EVLO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Evelo Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43. Evelo Biosciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
pulse2.com
Allbirds (BIRD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Allbirds (BIRD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Allbirds (BIRD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. – Net revenue increased 15% to $78.2 million compared to 2021 and increased 55% compared to 2020. – Net revenue in the United States...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Bridgeline Digital's Earnings Outlook
Bridgeline Digital BLIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bridgeline Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Bridgeline Digital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Bright Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Bright Health Gr BHG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bright Health Gr missed estimated earnings by 40.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was up $463.00 million from...
