Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO