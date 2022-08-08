Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Former Premier League Midfielder Gus Poyet Says Manchester United Are A Mess With The Players To Blame
Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and current Greece manager Gus Poyet has spoken about Manchester United’s opening day defeat to Brighton as he calls the side a mess and directs the blame towards the players. Poyet who currently manages international side, Greece played for two sides in the Premier...
Opinion: Manchester City Are Everything Manchester United Were, And Maybe More
It's been five years since Manchester United have won a trophy, and as the Red's walked off the pitch to another chorus of boos on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City were getting ready to begin their defence of another title.
Exclusive | ‘Struggle to Replace Him’ - Louis Saha on Darwin Nunez Replicating Sadio Mane’s Numbers at Liverpool
Former Manchester United & Everton player Louis Saha has said that Darwin Nunez won't be able to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool.Divider(Variant 1)
SB Nation
Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review
Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
RELATED PEOPLE
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez ranked first for surprise key attribute in whole of Premier League last weekend.
Liverpool may not have been at their best performance-wise on Saturday against Fulham, but one of their new players showed some serious pace. And that player was new signing Darwin Nuñez. The Uruguay international registered the highest top speed of any player in the English top division last weekend.
Yardbarker
“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star
Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
BBC
Aston Villa v Everton: Head-to-head record
Since returning to the Premier League in 2019, Aston Villa are unbeaten in all six of their league games against Everton (W4 D2); they are the only side they’ve faced in all three seasons since then and not lost against. Everton have failed to score in each of their...
Report: Sporting CP Preparing New Contract Offer For Matheus Nunes Amid Rumours Liverpool Are Preparing Bid For Midfielder
Sporting CP are preparing an offer to extend the contract of midfielder, Matheus Nunes, amid interest from Liverpool according to a report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures
The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
BBC
Rabiot would be 'underwhelming response'
Manchester United are being strongly linked with a move for Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The 27-year-old, who joined Juventus from PSG in 2019, is out of contract next summer. Daily Mirror assistant editor Darren Lewis told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Juventus will try to sell him before...
Report: Manchester United Not Bidding For Real Betis Defensive Midfielder
Contrary to Italian reports, Manchester United are said to not be in the market for an Argentinian defensive midfielder based in La Liga.
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Kenny Miller column: 'Rangers can turn Champions League qualifier around'
Champions League third qualifying round, second leg: Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise (0-2) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers trail Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 going into the second leg...
Yardbarker
Celtic legend set to face Chelsea legend in English League Cup
Celtic legend Scott Brown will face up against Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the English League Cup. The two midfield generals-turned-managers will face off with their respective clubs, Fleetwood Town and Everton on either August 23rd or August 24th at the home of the EFL League One side. The two...
BBC
Marcelino Nunez: Norwich City boss Dean Smith relieved after Chilean's Panenka penalty comes off
Norwich boss Dean Smith was a relieved man after new signing Marcelino Nunez's Panenka spot-kick came off during their Carabao Cup win over Birmingham. The Canaries surrendered a two-goal lead at Carrow Road but eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties. Chile international midfielder Nunez was making only his second appearance since...
Jamie Carragher Says Manchester United Will Still Improve On Last Season Despite Brighton Loss
Jamie Carragher has said that Manchester United will still improve on last season, despite their loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.
ESPN
Real Madrid down Eintracht Frankfurt to win UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the 2022 UEFA Super Cup at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night as Karim Benzema moved past Raul into second on the Spanish club's all-time scoring list behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo. The sides traded good chances in the early stages of the...
MLS・
Confirmed Match Officials: Brentford vs Manchester United (Premier League)
Following their opening weekend defeat to Brighton, Manchester United will look to get their first win of the Premier League season against Brentford on Saturday. Erik ten Hag's men faced a 2-1 defeat last time out against the south coast opposition. The Dutch manager will be looking to improve the result and performance in London this time around.
BBC
Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan
Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
ESPN
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid can improve on last year's LaLiga and Champions League double
Carlo Ancelotti has said he believes Real Madrid can improve on last year's LaLiga and Champions League double -- and don't need to add another forward to the squad -- as they prepare to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Madrid won LaLiga by 13 points...
UEFA・
Comments / 0