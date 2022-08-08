Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election)
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
KEYC
PRIMARY ELECTION: Mankato residents narrow field in mayoral race
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While attention on Tuesday focused on the special election for the first congressional district, there were other local races on the ballot, included city council, mayoral, sheriff, county commissioner and school referendums. One of those races was for Mankato mayor and residents have decisively narrowed the...
KEYC
Primary Day voting underway, narrowing candidate pool in local elections
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday is Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, it’s several elections all in one. That includes the Primary Election, which determines who will be on the November ballot, and the Special Election to fill the seat of the late Jim Hagedorn.
KEYC
Congressional candidates regroup after special election
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 5 hours ago. Walz visits Owatonna, Darian Leddy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
MN Elections: Inside Tuesday’s Primary and Special Elections
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’ve heard about the voting process - now lets dive into the candidates themselves. Our Washington D.C. correspondent Molly Martinez has been on the campaign trail all week for both Republican Brad Finstad, and democrat Jeff Ettinger’s team. Brad Finstad’s strategy this week has...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-10-22 - clipped version
Authorities in Owatonna are informing community members that a convicted level 3 sex offender has moved into the community. Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Minnesota Wild Road...
KEYC
Voters prepare to vote in Tuesday’s primary election
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s Election Eve here in Minnesota, with candidates making their final pushes before polls open Tuesday morning. Republican Congressional Candidate Brad Finstad says the biggest issue facing voters is fuel cost and inflation. Gov. Tim Walz says people are heading to the polls with the climate and abortion rights on their minds.
KEYC
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum. Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Updated: 3 hours ago. Over 20 business leaders...
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYC
Minnesota voters find new polling places
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
KEYC
Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 8 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
KEYC
Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
KEYC
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion
Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 6 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special election. Updated: 7 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Opportunities now available for Mankato Public Safety Advisory Committee
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety: Opportunities now available for community safety planning
Tuesday’s special primary election is the first under the new districting rules, meaning some voters have some new polling places. Tuesday’s Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, it’s several elections all in one. Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing. Updated: 2 hours...
KEYC
News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 3 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
KEYC
North Mankato urges residents to conserve water
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified water suppliers and utilities to conserve water and the city of North Mankato is extending that request. Lower North Mankato residents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council approved a resolution Monday adopting the Mankato Land Acknowledgment and Mankato Acknowledgment Guide. The acknowledgment serves as a starting point for recognizing and supporting indigenous communities. The acknowledgment was approved. “I feel like I need to celebrate, it feels great. It feels...
KEYC
Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum
The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
KEYC
DNR wants public input on state wolf population
This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Things to know for elections tomorrow... Updated: 8 hours ago. Voters should be aware that they're choosing who will be on...
KEYC
Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening. Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota. Updated: 9 hours ago. Gas prices...
Comments / 0