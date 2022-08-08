Vote on Spartanburg County District 4 high school construction is Aug. 11

Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
ACLU says school district should update decades-old policy
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina says it’s time for the Greenville County School District to take a look at a decades-old policy. The district is currently looking for new members to sit on the district’s three material review committees. When someone...
WYFF4.com
'Dangerous' Spartanburg County intersection now a roundabout
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The work to improve a Spartanburg County intersection that county officials said was one of the most dangerous in the county is almost complete. Scottie Blackwell, with Spartanburg County, said statistics show the Woods Chapel Road and Victor Hill Road intersection in Duncan was one of the most dangerous in the country.
Detention center employee age requirement lowered by new SC legislation
As law enforcement agencies across the state face staffing shortages, a new law could be the key in recruitment.
WYFF4.com
95-year-old crossing guard in South Carolina returns to school saying retirement was boring
ANDERSON, S.C. — Estella Williams is back. You may remember the 95-year-old crossing guard in Anderson County, South Carolina from earlier this year. (Watch her in action in the video below) She hung up her crossing guard vest and retired in March. Williams had been a crossing guard at...
School lunches no longer free for all students
For the last two years, all students were eligible to receive free school lunches through a program funded by the federal government.
Spartanburg Co. prepares for bridge replacement project
Coming up this fall, drivers in the Boiling Springs area will see more construction; this time for a bridge replacement project.
FOX Carolina
Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore similar sites
Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For decades, the Gaines-Clardy Family Cemetery went unnoticed beneath overgrown brush, tree debris and garbage in a densely wooded site off State Road S-30-6. Motivated to explore his family tree and guided, in part, by information from the Find A Grave website, Greg Gaines...
bookriot.com
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
Morgan Square will remain closed to vehicles for 2 more years
A portion of West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg will remain closed to vehicles for at least the next two years.
gsabizwire.com
Rebuild Upstate hires new Community Engagement Coordinator
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Rebuild Upstate has brought on DeAndra Hillman to be its new Community Engagement Coordinator. Before joining the Rebuild Upstate team, Hillman was a Mortgage Processor at NewRez since 2020. Before that, she worked at UPS in Inside Sales from 2016 to 2022. She is also a small business owner of Max Tax Tax Filing and a founder and mentor at Queens Inspired.
Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted on trash cans, trails, exercise equipment and more. The obscenities stretched from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area. […]
WJCL
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing autistic teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
gsabizwire.com
Avison Young fully leases 2605 Anderson Road in Greenville, SC
Avison Young commercial real estate is pleased to announce that Reeves Willis represented Mauldin Heights Apts 1, LLC in the leasing of 21,150 sf industrial space located at 2605 Anderson Road in Greenville, South Carolina, to The Source Group. 2605 Anderson Road is now 100% occupied. SCBIZtv is part of...
Spartanburg Co. Sheriff delivers message to other law enforcement agencies
The Spartanburg County Sheriff visited Union County with a message to all law enforcement officers.
golaurens.com
Coroner: Victim identified in August 2 crash on Hwy. 72 in Clinton
The Laurens County Coroner's Office released the identity of a person that died on August 4 as a result of injuries sustained in an accident on Hwy. 72 in Clinton on August 2. The coroner's office was notified of the death at Spartanburg Regional. According to Spartanburg Regional, the victim was airlifted after a rollover crash on August 2.
Columbia man dies after Laurens Co. crash
A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.
Road closed following crash in Greenville
A road in Greenville is closed following a crash Tuesday morning.
WYFF4.com
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers blocks part of Highway 8 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers blocked an Upstate highway for hours Wednesday and was caught on camera. The crash happened just after noon on Easley Highway in front of Rogers Feed, in Anderson County. West Pelzer Police Chief Scott Stoller said minor injuries were...
FOX Carolina
Simpsonville veteran with multiple sclerosis needs wheelchair-accessible van
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville Air Force veteran battling primary progressive multiple sclerosis needs help getting a wheelchair-accessible van. At 35 years old, Tony Childress has gone from being active to wheelchair-bound due to the progression of the disease. He was diagnosed with MS five years ago. “It...
