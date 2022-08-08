Vote on Spartanburg County District 4 high school construction is Aug. 11

“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO