The Post and Courier
Spartanburg hotel development CEO Corry Oakes III dies
SPARTANBURG — Corry Oakes III, co-founder and CEO of Spartanburg-based OTO Development, died Aug. 7. Oakes moved to the Upstate in 1985 and quickly became a business leader. He was instrumental in developing OTO, a Spartanburg-based hotel development and hospitality management company that owns and operates 70 hotels. Founded in 2004, OTO Development is part of The Johnson Group, which has partnered with the Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Marriott Brands.
The Post and Courier
COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia
Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
John Gray to return to Relentless Church Greenville after health scare
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to the church Sunday after a health scare last month. Gray was admitted to a hospital in Alabama on July 7 and was in a critical care unit because of a Saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots, according to his wife, Aventer.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Drive’s District 356 will host grand opening on August 10
The Greenville Drive and the city of Greenville celebrate two memorable events on Wednesday, Aug. 10 by officially opening District 356 on the same day as Green Day, the annual event celebrating Greenville’s birthday. The opening of the project, which has been in development since last year, celebrates the...
Upstate woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating after scratching her way to a $200,000 lottery win. “I screamed,” she told lottery officials. The winning Carolina Gold 50X scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Road in Pelzer. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she could not believe […]
WJCL
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
One stabbed at QT in Greenville
One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning in Greenville.
Man eats watermelon, drinks soda after breaking into South Carolina home, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is accused of breaking into a home early Tuesday morning in Oconee County and stealing a watermelon. Oconee County deputies were dispatched at 3:34 a.m. to a house on S. Highway 11 in reference to reports of a burglary and made contact with Hugo Mateo Severo-Bautista, 26, of Walhalla.
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
gsabizwire.com
Rebuild Upstate hires new Community Engagement Coordinator
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Rebuild Upstate has brought on DeAndra Hillman to be its new Community Engagement Coordinator. Before joining the Rebuild Upstate team, Hillman was a Mortgage Processor at NewRez since 2020. Before that, she worked at UPS in Inside Sales from 2016 to 2022. She is also a small business owner of Max Tax Tax Filing and a founder and mentor at Queens Inspired.
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
Anybody home? Doorbell cam catches black bear looking inside South Carolina home
Footage from one South Carolina woman's doorbell camera has gone viral, thanks to one wild guest.
FOX Carolina
Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized with racist, obscene language, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville was vandalized overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department said it was made aware Wednesday morning of a large amount of graffiti that had been painted on and along the trail in the Cleveland Park area from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial.
Columbia man dies after Laurens Co. crash
A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.
2 shot in woods near Anderson business
Two people were found shot in the woods near an Anderson business Monday.
ctemag.com
Spartanburg Steel automates five-press tandem line
Spartanburg Steel Products Inc. in Spartanburg, S.C., manufactures pressed metal parts, components, and complex assemblies mainly for cars, trucks, and agricultural machinery. Among their customers are several well-known companies operating on the global market. To meet its customer's needs, and improve safety, make manufacturing more efficient, shorten cycle times and...
