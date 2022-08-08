ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WSPA 7News

Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted on trash cans, trails, exercise equipment and more. The obscenities stretched from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup

Bank of America fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, announced Aug. 5 it has finalized its 2022 music lineup. From Oct. 14-16, over 80 bands will perform across six stages, including:. Festival goers will also have the opportunity to sample food...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Greenville, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg hotel development CEO Corry Oakes III dies

SPARTANBURG — Corry Oakes III, co-founder and CEO of Spartanburg-based OTO Development, died Aug. 7. Oakes moved to the Upstate in 1985 and quickly became a business leader. He was instrumental in developing OTO, a Spartanburg-based hotel development and hospitality management company that owns and operates 70 hotels. Founded in 2004, OTO Development is part of The Johnson Group, which has partnered with the Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Marriott Brands.
The Post and Courier

COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia

Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

John Gray to return to Relentless Church Greenville after health scare

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to the church Sunday after a health scare last month. Gray was admitted to a hospital in Alabama on July 7 and was in a critical care unit because of a Saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots, according to his wife, Aventer.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Drive’s District 356 will host grand opening on August 10

The Greenville Drive and the city of Greenville celebrate two memorable events on Wednesday, Aug. 10 by officially opening District 356 on the same day as Green Day, the annual event celebrating Greenville’s birthday. The opening of the project, which has been in development since last year, celebrates the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating after scratching her way to a $200,000 lottery win. “I screamed,” she told lottery officials. The winning Carolina Gold 50X scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Road in Pelzer. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she could not believe […]
PELZER, SC
News19 WLTX

USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
COLUMBIA, SC
gsabizwire.com

Rebuild Upstate hires new Community Engagement Coordinator

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Rebuild Upstate has brought on DeAndra Hillman to be its new Community Engagement Coordinator. Before joining the Rebuild Upstate team, Hillman was a Mortgage Processor at NewRez since 2020. Before that, she worked at UPS in Inside Sales from 2016 to 2022. She is also a small business owner of Max Tax Tax Filing and a founder and mentor at Queens Inspired.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized with racist, obscene language, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville was vandalized overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department said it was made aware Wednesday morning of a large amount of graffiti that had been painted on and along the trail in the Cleveland Park area from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial.
GREENVILLE, SC
ctemag.com

Spartanburg Steel automates five-press tandem line

Spartanburg Steel Products Inc. in Spartanburg, S.C., manufactures pressed metal parts, components, and complex assemblies mainly for cars, trucks, and agricultural machinery. Among their customers are several well-known companies operating on the global market. To meet its customer's needs, and improve safety, make manufacturing more efficient, shorten cycle times and...
SPARTANBURG, SC

