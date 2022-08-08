Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Woman Carries Huge Newfoundland Like a Puppy in Irresistible Viral Video
The term 'gentle giant' stuck around for a reason: some of the largest dogs are really just the biggest babies. This includes Newfoundlands, who are known not only for their size but for their loving, affectionate nature, too. No wonder @thenewfcrew has 9 of them!. No, you didn't read that...
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Offering 'Free Hugs' Is As Good As It Gets
Times have been tough lately, and we could all use a pick me up. A hug would be nice, but a hug from a Golden Retriever would be the perfect remedy to your gloom. That's why this Golden is offering free hugs for everyone. What a good girl!. Sunday is...
Kerrang
10 bands you need to see at Bloodstock 2022
Bloody hell, it's Bloodstock weekend already. Firstly, thank you to whomever was holding onto a monkey's paw as they hoped it wouldn't be wet and horrible. Secondly, look at that line-up. It's hotter than Hell, wot a scorcher, etc etc etc. You already know why you need to go and...
Kerrang
ADTR, The Used and more to play official When We Were Young sideshows
To be honest, we’re still reeling from just how epic October’s When We Were Young looks. And if you’re in need of some warm-up / cool-down events surrounding the big day(s), the fest has just announced several official sideshows and club nights. Before When We Were Young...
Kerrang
Rival Schools to reissue debut album United By Fate
NYHC legends Rival Schools have announced a new, 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their debut album United By Fate. Coming in at 23 songs in total, this new Run For Cover release – due out on October 28 and November 25 (RSD Black Friday) – will include all 13 original songs on the record, plus every official United By Fate B-side, and the band’s songs from their split with Onelinedrawing.
Kerrang
Kid Bookie drops Let It Ring from new EP, Mass Hysteria
Kid Bookie is back again! Following June single Game (featuring the one and only Corey Taylor), the London artist has just shared another new track: Let It Ring. Both songs are taken from his just-announced Mass Hysteria EP, which is due out on October 7 via Marshall Records. He calls the upcoming release “a piece of my heart captured within the sonic pallet I like to paint with. Loud, concentrated but with my spin, Bookie’s spin, a nod to sounds I love and will continue to keep on evolving with.”
BBC
Triathlon: First-time triathlete learns to swim in eight weeks
Eight weeks ago John McDermott couldn't swim and had a fear of water. He had never in his life been in a swimming pool. At the seaside, he wouldn't let the water rise above his ankles. But the 36-year-old from Strabane, County Tyrone, a keen runner and cyclist, had a...
Emotional Video of Teen Receiving Surprise Puppy for Birthday Goes Viral
Around 23 million households in the U.S. got a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a May 2021 study.
Kerrang
Young Guns announce first headline tour since 2016
Young Guns have just unveiled several 2022 tour dates following last month’s one-off comeback show at 2000trees. The British rockers will be playing headline dates in London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester later this year, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Bones for their first UK tour since 2016. “We’re beyond...
Kerrang
My Chemical Romance announce show with 100 gecs
Their long-awaited U.S. comeback tour is just over a week away now, and My Chemical Romance are still adding new dates to the run. The reunited legends – who hit the UK and Europe in spectacular fashion earlier in the year – have just added a new show, with support from hyperpop duo 100 gecs.
Man's Reaction to Partner Introducing Surprise Puppy Delights Internet
A man has captivated TikTok audiences with his reaction after his partner surprises him with a puppy in public.
Kerrang
Wednesday 13 announces new album, Horrifier
Wednesday 13 has announced details of his brand-new ninth album Horrifier. The upcoming LP will drop on October 7 via Napalm, with the musician sharing: “The last three releases have seen the band explore new ground with heavier songs, drums, and vocals. Coming out of the COVID crisis, I promised I would not release a sad, depressing record. I wanted to make a fun, horror themed rock record that would be reminiscent of the first few Wednesday 13 records. The new album is a fun, fast-paced, thriller!”
Kerrang
Album review: Norma Jean – Deathrattle Sing For Me
Is the only scene left the nostalgia one? The world might slowly be putting itself back together, but things continue to fall apart for artists bobbing in the sea of uncertainty caused by the sonic sprawl of hardcore fans being able to choose between any subgenre and any era, still without leaving their room.
Kerrang
Watch Ice Nine Kills’ spectacular, Psycho-inspired video for The Shower Scene
As they gear up to hit stadiums with Metallica (!) this week, Ice Nine Kills are getting the party started with a spectacular new video for The Shower Scene. In honour of Psycho, obvs, frontman Spencer Charnas explains of the new nine-minute epic: “While paying tribute to perhaps the most influential horror film of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, we simultaneously continue the INK Horrorwood Saga we began exactly a year ago to the day.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Elaborate Dog House Has People Wanting to Move In
You know how watching HGTV can give you total house envy? Well we have dog-house envy after watching a video of the absolutely stunning palace that a pair of Golden Retrievers on TikTok live in. The dogs' owner showed off a current remodel she's doing on the pups' huge home — and yep, we're definitely feeling totally jelly.
Kerrang
Architects cancel U.S. tour due to “a number of logistical issues”
Architects have announced the cancelation of their For Those That Wish To Exist U.S. tour. The Brighton metal heroes’ upcoming touring plans stateside have unfortunately been scrapped due to “a number of logistical issues”, with the band blaming “everything from transportation to visa approval timelines”.
Kerrang
Cassyette covers Pierce The Veil and Kellin Quinn’s scene classic King For A Day
Cassyette has taken to social media to share a cover of Pierce The Veil and Kellin Quinn’s scene classic King For A Day. Following her incredible take on Harry Styles’ As It Was, the artist has posted a snippet of her cover of the 2012 post-hardcore mega-hit (which, fun fact, was nominated for Best Single and Best Video at the Kerrang! Awards the following year).
Kerrang
Måneskin are “no longer able to perform at Reading & Leeds” this month
Måneskin have just announced that they are “no longer able to perform at Reading & Leeds” this month. In a statement posted to social media alongside a broken-hearted emoji, the band write: “We are sad to announce that unfortunately due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, we are no longer be able to perform at Reading & Leeds festival this year.
Jack Johnson on surfing, mircroplastics and the environmental impact of musicians touring
Jack Johnson may be best known as a multi-platinum, singer-songwriter with three number one albums to his name, but he has also dedicated much of his career to environmental causes, long before they became a mainstream concern.“Growing up here in Hawaii I have definitely seen both sides of the spectrum,” he explains from his home in the archipelago, a wall of hanging guitars visible behind him.“It is a place where the natural environment has definitely had a profound effect on me growing up and spending so much time in the ocean and hiking in the mountains near my house.“A lot...
