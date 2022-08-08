Read full article on original website
Related
A Walrus Named Freya Is Sinking Boats And Causing Mayhem In Norway
A hefty and charismatic walrus named Freya is winning ardent fans and her share of haters after taking up residence in Norway harbors and hauling her 1,500-pound self up to lounge on boats. This has been a problem for boats that are “not walrus-worthy,” as German broadcaster Deutsche Welle put...
natureworldnews.com
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
It took 80 people to rescue a malnourished beluga whale trapped in the River Seine
The BBC said a crowd gathered on the banks of the river at Saint-Pierre-La-Garenne in Normandy to watch the rescue unfold.
dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beluga whale lost in French river euthanized during rescue
PARIS — (AP) — A beluga whale that became a French celebrity after a wrong turn took it up the Seine River had to be euthanized Wednesday after experiencing health complications during an urgent rescue operation, authorities said. The sparkling white marine mammal appeared deep inside France last...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Emaciated beluga whale stranded in River Seine to be given vitamins as it refuses food
French authorities are to give vitamins to a starving beluga whale stranded in the River Seine near Paris after it refused food. The cetacean was first spotted coasting along the Seine on Tuesday, miles away from the colder Arctic water it is used to, and has now swum 44 miles north of Paris. Refusing any food it has been given, environmental experts worry that they are in a “race against the clock” to save the beluga. Lamya Essemlali, president of marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France, said: “It is really extremely thin. Its bones are protruding. I don’t...
Switzerland’s melting glaciers reveal human remains and plane wreckage
Soaring temperatures are prompting Switzerland’s melting glaciers to reveal their secrets, with hikers this summer chancing upon two sets of unidentified human remains and a plane wreckage lost for more than half a century. Two French alpinists found human bones last Wednesday while scaling the Chessjen glacier in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists
man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
1968 plane wreckage found on Swiss glacier
Wreckage from a plane that crashed in the Swiss Alps in 1968 has been discovered on a glacier more than 54 years on, police said Friday. Wallis police said the wreckage was discovered on Thursday.
natureworldnews.com
Colorful Sea Slug Found in British Water for the First Time
A rare colored sea slug was discovered for the first time in British waters. Off the Isles of Scilly, the Babakina anadoni, about half the size of a little finger, was seen. A very unusual multicolored sea slug has been found on British seas for the first time. The Cornwall...
Stunning Underwater Snap of Bird at 60 mph Wins Global Photography Award
From an image of boats parked at a harbor during a storm in Vietnam to a bear in the freezing temperatures of Canada, the contest saw entries from around the world.
Swimmer savaged by 700lb bull shark relives horror moment he was attacked
A diver who had part of his arm and leg torn off by a 700lb bull shark has relived the horror of the moment he was attacked.Paul De Gelder, 45, was left choking on his own blood as the predator sank its 350 razor-like teeth into him in Sydney Harbour in February 2009.The former paratrooper, from Melbourne, had become a bomb disposal diver with the Australian Navy and was taking part in a routine military exercise when he was attacked.Recalling the moment - which he says he “dreaded all his life” while growing up in Australia - he told the...
Tourist boats marooned, farm land parched as drought lowers Europe's rivers
VILLERS-LE-LAC, France, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Business for Francoise Droz-Bartholet has reduced to a trickle, just like stretches of the Doubs River straddling the French-Swiss border that her cruise boats usually ply.
Aussie man whose finger was severed by a crab on a fishing trip uses the digit as bait to catch a 25-pound golden trevally
A keen fisherman has recounted a tale not for squeamish after he revealed he used his own severed finger as bait after a crab snipped it off - and caught a prized fish. The man known only as Chris from Townsville in far north Queensland called in to Triple M's The Rush Hour with A.B. and Elliot on Monday.
dailyphew.com
Last Male Northern White Rhino In The World Comes When He’s Called And Likes Belly Rubs
Meet Sudan. He is the rarest rhino on the planet and the most threatened. He also appears to be the friendliest. “When we call his name, he will respond by coming,” one of Sudan’s guards said. “Sudan feels comfortable when he is being scratched under the belly and behind the ears and he feels very relaxed.”
Firefighters combat major wildfire in southwestern France
PARIS (AP) — More than 1,000 firefighters were struggling Thursday to contain a major wildfire which has burned a large area of pine forest in southwestern France, in a region that was already ravaged by flames last month. Local authorities said more than 68 square kilometers (26 square miles) have burned since Tuesday in the Gironde region and neighboring Landes as France, like other European countries, swelters through a hot and dry summer. Temperatures were expected to reach 40 C (104 F) on Thursday in the region. The blaze forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people and destroyed at least 16 houses.
Le belly flop! Moment daredevil leaps onto a slide and is catapulted 30ft into the air before slamming face down into a pool in front of crowd at French waterpark
This is the moment a man known only as 'The Mascot' swooped down from a roof on to a waterslide and belly-flopped dramatically into a swimming pool. The man took the deep plunge as a crowd of onlookers cheered at a waterpark in France. Unfazed by his own large frame,...
French sailor survives 16 hours under capsized boat in the Atlantic Ocean
A 62-year-old Frenchman survived 16 hours at sea relying on an air bubble under his boat after it capsized in the Atlantic Ocean, according to Spanish coast guards who eventually rescued him. In a mission they described as "on the edge of impossible," Spanish coast guards said they raced "against...
Man Who Vanished in Rough Seas Found Clinging to Rock 9 Hours Later
A man who went into the sea for a midnight dip with friends and failed to return was found after nine hours clinging to a rock.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0