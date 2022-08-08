Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Read full article on original website
KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,456 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,996,000 after buying an additional 940,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $21,843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares in the last quarter.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 583,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,566,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,011,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,976 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 56.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 143.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Fed Meets Market Expectations With 75 Basis Point Rate Hike, Bitcoin Jumps 5%
The Federal Reserve delivered an interest rate hike of 75 basis point today, lifting the target range of its benchmark interest rate to between 2.25% and 2.5%. The move met the expectations of analysts, who predicted the Fed would lift interest rates by 75 basis points this month. Less than a week ago, the European Central Bank shocked investors as it raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years, delivering a larger-than-expected rate hike of 50 basis points.
Votorantim and Temasek launch $700 million fund to invest in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings teamed up to launch a $700 million fund to invest in Brazilian companies, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirador Capital Partners LP
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 55,019 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KBC Group NV Sells 7,739 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.87 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in DraftKings by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DraftKings by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
