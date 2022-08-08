Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,976 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 56.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 143.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO