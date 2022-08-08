Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,566,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,011,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO