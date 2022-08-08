Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Read full article on original website
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)
When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends
One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $53,000 Investment in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirador Capital Partners LP
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 55,019 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
SVB Leerink Lowers Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $64.00
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %. Shares of CLDX opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week...
Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITTU) Stock Price Down 0.1%
Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Institutional Trading of Logistics Innovation Technologies. Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITTU. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in...
Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Stock Price Up 0.2%
Tailwind International Acquisition Price Performance. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tailwind International Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital...
Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)
OPT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Opthea Limited has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth. A number of brokerages have...
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.50
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 144.13%.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,566,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,011,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade
Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS...
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.92
The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
