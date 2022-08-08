Read full article on original website
State bans off-duty police officers from carrying guns at New York State Fair
Off-duty police officers will no longer be allowed to carry their weapons while attending the New York State Fair, police departments were notified Tuesday in an email obtained by our sister station
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore
Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
Hochul Heralds Massive Increase in State Police Gun Seizures
A sign points to the nearby State Police barracks in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced a 104% increase in the State Police’s gun seizures in 2022, supplemented by a recent bust on a gun trafficking ring by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit (GTIU). Additionally, Hochul declared $2.5 million in funding for fourteen new GTIU positions in the FY 2023 budget.
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
Don't Say 'Inmate': NY Law Changes Term For Those Housed In State Prisons
Convicted criminals who spend time in New York prisons will no longer be officially referred to as “inmates.”. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new law Monday, Aug. 8, that replaces the word “inmate” in state law with “incarcerated individual.”. The governor’s office said the language change...
Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world, according to Forbes,. With 107 billionaire residents, worth over $640 billion, The Big Apple is home...
UPS Refused To Give Driver Fan In Dangerous Heat In New York State
UPS has come under fire for not providing a driver here in New York with a fan in his vehicle during the extreme heatwave that affected most of the state. The driver was told that it was a 'corporate decision,' according to VICE. Lewis also posted the portion of the...
Eating While Driving Can Lead To a Ticket in New York State
When it comes to laws in New York State, there's a lot to sift through. Some of the laws are common knowledge and come in a black and white way, meaning they're definitive "yes, you can do these things" or "no, you cannot do these things." Distracted driving is something...
New York will no longer use 'inmate' for people in prison
New York's law books will no longer use the word "inmate" to describe people in prison as part of a measure signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Use of the word "inmate" has come under criticism by advocates who have sought changes to New York's criminal justice system, arguing the term dehumanizes people. Laws in New York will now refer to people in prison as "incarcerated individuals."
NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police
A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
A Plea To Stop Feeding Bears In New York State [WATCH]
The summer of 2022 sure has been fun here in New York State! This has been the first summer in two years that we have been able to get back out and enjoy things together again. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about so many changes and for some families, so many...
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
Former Gov. George Pataki expects crime will resonate with New York voters
In 1994, Republican George Pataki unseated Democratic incumbent Mario Cuomo in the governor's race in part with a pledge to tackle crime and public safety in New York. Now, nearly 30 years later, Pataki sees parallels in the campaign for governor as Republican nominee Lee Zeldin pushes a public safety message.
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
Alleged Trooper Shooter Trial update
Jason Johnson is accused of shooting and wounding New York State Trooper Becky Seager in June 2021, while his father David is accused of cleaning up evidence weeks after the shooting.
Governor Hochul Announces New York State Insurance Fund Has Returned Over $550 Million to New York Businesses
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the New York State Insurance Fund, New York's largest workers' compensation insurer, distributed more than $550 million over the past year to New York businesses through its discounts and dividends programs. NYSIF offers discounts to companies that it insures directly and that exhibit robust worker safety protocols. It provides dividends for companies that belong to a NYSIF safety group, where employers in similar industries pool together to reduce workers' compensation costs. The program is a part of Governor Hochul's mission to provide relief and cost savings to New York businesses.
How To Insult A Western New Yorker (Without Cursing)
As New Yorkers, we have to have some pretty thick skin. But as Western New Yorkers, some insults do cut a little deeper than others. A lot of people like to talk bad about Western New York. Most of whom have never even stepped a foot in any of our towns. We know that Western New York can be pretty great. But there are certain things that people say about us Western New Yorkers that kind of feel like a shot below the belt.
