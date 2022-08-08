ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIBX 950

Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore

Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
POLITICS
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Heralds Massive Increase in State Police Gun Seizures

A sign points to the nearby State Police barracks in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced a 104% increase in the State Police’s gun seizures in 2022, supplemented by a recent bust on a gun trafficking ring by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit (GTIU). Additionally, Hochul declared $2.5 million in funding for fourteen new GTIU positions in the FY 2023 budget.
96.1 The Breeze

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
SULLIVAN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nystateofpolitics.com

New York will no longer use 'inmate' for people in prison

New York's law books will no longer use the word "inmate" to describe people in prison as part of a measure signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Use of the word "inmate" has come under criticism by advocates who have sought changes to New York's criminal justice system, arguing the term dehumanizes people. Laws in New York will now refer to people in prison as "incarcerated individuals."
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police

A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
DURHAM, NY
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Gov. George Pataki expects crime will resonate with New York voters

In 1994, Republican George Pataki unseated Democratic incumbent Mario Cuomo in the governor's race in part with a pledge to tackle crime and public safety in New York. Now, nearly 30 years later, Pataki sees parallels in the campaign for governor as Republican nominee Lee Zeldin pushes a public safety message.
POLITICS
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces New York State Insurance Fund Has Returned Over $550 Million to New York Businesses

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the New York State Insurance Fund, New York's largest workers' compensation insurer, distributed more than $550 million over the past year to New York businesses through its discounts and dividends programs. NYSIF offers discounts to companies that it insures directly and that exhibit robust worker safety protocols. It provides dividends for companies that belong to a NYSIF safety group, where employers in similar industries pool together to reduce workers' compensation costs. The program is a part of Governor Hochul's mission to provide relief and cost savings to New York businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
96.1 The Breeze

How To Insult A Western New Yorker (Without Cursing)

As New Yorkers, we have to have some pretty thick skin. But as Western New Yorkers, some insults do cut a little deeper than others. A lot of people like to talk bad about Western New York. Most of whom have never even stepped a foot in any of our towns. We know that Western New York can be pretty great. But there are certain things that people say about us Western New Yorkers that kind of feel like a shot below the belt.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
