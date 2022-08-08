Read full article on original website
fox61.com
Voter turnout low for Connecticut's primary election
Voter turnout was not what was expected for Connecticut's primary election on Tuesday. Connecticut's Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates shared his input.
darientimes.com
Connecticut primary election: Five takeaways after a whirlwind Tuesday night
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The stage for the Nov. 8 general election is now set following Tuesday night’s primaries that saw Democrats support their endorsed candidates and Republicans lean further to the right than some political observers expected. The next three months...
Candidates in CT’s mid-summer primary await results as polls close
There are statewide primaries for secretary of the state, treasurer and U.S. Senate, a race enlivened by the late interest of Donald J. Trump.
Eyewitness News
Gov. Lamont says Trump will be ‘front and center’ on the ballot in November
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There were a few surprises following Connecticut’s Primary Day. Former President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate Leora Levy won the Republican primary and will face Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, in November. Themis Klarides, the state Republican endorsed candidate, didn’t get enough votes. There...
NBC Connecticut
Your Guide to the Primary Elections Today in Connecticut
The Connecticut primaries are happening today and voters across the state will be voting in several primary races. There is a Republican primary for the United States Senate and one for U.S Representative. There are primaries for Secretary of the State, Treasurer and several state senate and representative races. When...
NBC Connecticut
2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results
Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
What is a primary election and who can vote in Connecticut's?
HARTFORD, Conn. — What is a primary election? It's an election within a political party to determine who will represent the party and go up against an opposing party's candidate for a position of public office. There are several instances of a primary race in Connecticut for this election...
McGee wins Democratic primary race for 116th House District seat
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Rep. Treneé McGee won the Democratic primary for the 116th House District as she seeks to keep her seat this coming November. Abortion rights, West Haven’s poor finances, and a scandal over COVID-19 money loomed over the primary race. McGee, 28, who won a special election after the former […]
Norwalk voters go heavy for Thomas, Stevenson
NORWALK, Conn. — Here are Norwalk’s primary results, as provided by Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells:. She will challenge U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich).
Register Citizen
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
Democrat primary winner for treasurer makes state history, with chance to make US history
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Erick Russell is officially the Democrat candidate for Connecticut state treasurer, and he's on track to face Republican Harry Arora in November's general election. If Russell wins, history will be made. "If elected, I will be the first openly gay, black elected statewide official in...
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
New Haven Primary Election Results
Note: These are results from voting machines; they don’t include absentee ballots. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will...
Tuesday Primaries Test Strength, Not Issues
(News analysis) New Haven versus Fairfield County. The party establishment versus issue-activist networks. Who has the best chance to win in a general election. Who has better qualifications — or makes voters smile more. Those are the stakes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections for state treasurer and secretary of...
Register Citizen
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
Register Citizen
Ganim comes clean to panel in hearing on getting law license back
HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke publicly and in detail for the first time Tuesday about taking bribes while he was mayor of the state’s largest city in the 1990s. Wiping tears from his face, Ganim told a five-member committee considering whether to recommend he get his...
Register Citizen
Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary
Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
It’s primary day in Connecticut. Everything you need to know before you head out to vote.
The secretary of the State's Office says more than 1.2 million Republicans and Democrats are registered to vote in Connecticut.
Critics: Larry McHugh lacks experience for CT Port Authority board
State Sen. Paul Formica, R-East Lyme, and others have concerns that new CT Port Authority board member Larry McHugh lacks maritime experience.
Governor Baker's block of prison moratorium 'a slap in the face,' says anti-incarceration group
A Massachusetts group opposed to the incarceration of women and girls says a decision by Governor Charlie Baker to block a five-year moratorium on prison construction from moving forward is not acceptable. Baker signed a new bond bill last week, but excluded a five-year prohibition on building prisons and jails,...
