Connecticut State

darientimes.com

Connecticut primary election: Five takeaways after a whirlwind Tuesday night

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The stage for the Nov. 8 general election is now set following Tuesday night’s primaries that saw Democrats support their endorsed candidates and Republicans lean further to the right than some political observers expected. The next three months...
NBC Connecticut

Your Guide to the Primary Elections Today in Connecticut

The Connecticut primaries are happening today and voters across the state will be voting in several primary races. There is a Republican primary for the United States Senate and one for U.S Representative. There are primaries for Secretary of the State, Treasurer and several state senate and representative races. When...
NBC Connecticut

2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
FOX 61

What is a primary election and who can vote in Connecticut's?

HARTFORD, Conn. — What is a primary election? It's an election within a political party to determine who will represent the party and go up against an opposing party's candidate for a position of public office. There are several instances of a primary race in Connecticut for this election...
WTNH

McGee wins Democratic primary race for 116th House District seat

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Rep. Treneé McGee won the Democratic primary for the 116th House District as she seeks to keep her seat this coming November. Abortion rights, West Haven’s poor finances, and a scandal over COVID-19 money loomed over the primary race. McGee, 28, who won a special election after the former […]
Person
Margaret Sanger
Person
Whit Betts
#Democratic Primaries#Abortion Rights#Election Local#Abortion Issues#Economy#Republican Primary#The General Assembly#Politics Legislative#Election Fraud#Election State#Politics State
New Haven Independent

New Haven Primary Election Results

Note: These are results from voting machines; they don’t include absentee ballots. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will...
New Haven Independent

Tuesday Primaries Test Strength, Not Issues

(News analysis) New Haven versus Fairfield County. The party establishment versus issue-activist networks. Who has the best chance to win in a general election. Who has better qualifications — or makes voters smile more. Those are the stakes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections for state treasurer and secretary of...
Register Citizen

Ganim comes clean to panel in hearing on getting law license back

HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke publicly and in detail for the first time Tuesday about taking bribes while he was mayor of the state’s largest city in the 1990s. Wiping tears from his face, Ganim told a five-member committee considering whether to recommend he get his...
Register Citizen

Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary

Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

