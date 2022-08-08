ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Report: Panthers shopping QB Sam Darnold

Well, the Carolina Panthers may already have themselves a winner in the Great Quarterback Competition of 2022. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Panthers are attempting to shop Sam Darnold. Allbright also notes, however, that the team “can’t get takers” on a potential deal due to Darnold’s fifth-year option.
Former NFL RB Frank Gore charged with simple assault in New Jersey

Former NFL running back Frank Gore was charged with simple assault Wednesday after being arrested July 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, following an alleged domestic violence dispute with a 28-year-old woman, according to the Atlantic City Police Department. "On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were dispatched...
Steelers Reportedly Releasing Player With Injury Designation

An ill-timed injury has cost a Pittsburgh Steelers player his roster spot. According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers waived Ulysses Gilbert with an injury designation. The 25-year-old linebacker was wearing a boot on his right foot this week. Pryor said Gilbert had played well in training camp before suffering...
Latest Trey Lance comparison to Josh Allen will have 49ers fans rejoicing

Since Trey Lance entered the NFL last year, a lot of people could not help but compare him to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Both players are big, athletic, mobile QB’s who struggled with accuracy in college. Both of whom also have very big arms. But on its face, it sounds a little ridiculous considering the meteoric rise Allen is currently on. But on Tuesday, 49ers wide receiver and kick return specialist drew a comparison between the two quarterbacks that has nothing to do with their physical ability, as USA Today’s Kyle Madson captured.
Browns Lose Jakeem Grant to Torn Achilles

It was then revealed earlier today that he has a torn Achilles. So, that now means that the Browns are down a receiver and no longer have a kick and a punt returner with him being out for the season. Jakeem Grant started his career off with the Dolphins, and...
