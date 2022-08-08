ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: National National Day Day

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking for something to celebrate Wednesday?. Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor have a few ideas for you. They are celebrating National National Day Day. For more information on the national day calendar, click here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

MLS hosts All-Star Game Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS – Soccer fans and pet parents take note. The MLS All-Star Game is taking place Wednesday night and you can join other soccer fans and their pups at Bar K for a watch party. Purina and St. Louis city sc will host the event and the fun...
feastmagazine.com

These St. Louis ice cream pop-ups are keeping the Choco Taco alive

At the end of July, ice cream industry giant Klondike announced it would discontinue producing the Choco Taco, much to the dismay of the beloved novelty's fans. St. Louis residents need not despair, however; two local ice cream businesses are putting their own spin on the popular treat. Sugarwitch, known...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed

A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
5 On Your Side

Taco shop moves forward with new Kirkwood location

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Taco Buddha, the University City spot known for its selection of tacos and margaritas, said it has closed on the property for its new, second location, now slated to open early next year. The restaurant had announced in April that it planned to add a second...
stlmag.com

5 scenic westward destinations from St. Louis by train

For those with the itch to travel without packing the car or worrying about traffic, Amtrak offers ample opportunity to see sights beyond the Midwest. Here's a list of five destinations in the West and Southwest worth the trip. While the travel time might be significantly longer than by air, the beautiful views along the way make it worth the journey.
feastmagazine.com

Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August

After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
FOX2Now

Dr. Kelvin Adams retiring after 14 years

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams has served in the position for fourteen years. He is now retiring and passing the torch after achieving many milestones in St. Louis Public Schools and also overcoming some big challenges he faced when he was hired back in 2008. Dr. Kelvin Adams joined us live with a look at his journey and what he would like to see for the future of St. Louis Public Schools.
FOX2Now

Better Family Life hosts Back 2 School Giveaway

ST. LOUIS – The start of a new school year is just around the corner and the people over at Better Family Life would like your child to be prepared. The organization gave a preview of the Bookbag and Supply Giveaway that is happening in just a couple of weeks. Director of Workforce Development Ida Roundtree and Site Supervisor Marrissa Genovese previewed the event.
FOX2now.com

Ramp closure at 170 SB

ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed. The crash took place around 6:00 a.m. on the 170 southbound ramp headed to Scudder where a semi-truck was overturned. First responders have completely blocked off the ramp investigating the crash. The injuries and identities of those involved have not been released.
