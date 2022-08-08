ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams has served in the position for fourteen years. He is now retiring and passing the torch after achieving many milestones in St. Louis Public Schools and also overcoming some big challenges he faced when he was hired back in 2008. Dr. Kelvin Adams joined us live with a look at his journey and what he would like to see for the future of St. Louis Public Schools.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO