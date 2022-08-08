ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Arrested After TPD's Newly Installed Flock Cameras Flag Stolen Car

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CT6N6_0h8uFEvo00

Tulsa police say two people are in custody on Monday morning after officers allegedly found drugs and a gun inside a stolen vehicle near 36th Street South and Peoria.

According to police, the newly installed Flock cameras flagged the license plate on the car as it was traveling northbound along Peoria.

Police say a woman was driving the car when officers stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby QuikTrip.

Police say a man who was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle was being uncooperative and ignoring police commands. Officers used commands over a loudspeaker and even threatened to shoot pepper balls into the vehicle before the two people inside surrendered to police.

According to police, drugs and a stolen gun were found inside of the stolen vehicle.

Both people were taken into custody and the car was towed away by police.

Tulsa Police, in partnership with a company called Flock Safety, installed the cameras around the city in an effort to cut down on crime and make neighborhoods safer.

According to Flock Safety, the cameras capture specific details about cars that may have been involved in a crime, including license plates, vehicle color and other details that may prove useful to law enforcement.

Tulsa Police first announced the location of where the initial 25 flock cameras would go back in June of 2022.

Months of public meetings, seeking public input were held by TPD before the locations were chosen. According to TPD, more cameras could be added around the city if police find them helpful.

Some locations of the 25 flock cameras include several near 61st and Peoria, a few north of I-244, and some near 31st and Garnett.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after robbing woman pumping gas

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) a man has been arrested after robbing a 66-year-old woman while she was pumping gas. On Thursday afternoon, the victim was pumping gas at a gas station near 51st and Lewis when a man, later identified as Kenneth Sanders, approached her.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves

Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Drugs#Stolen Car#Law Enforcement#Tulsa Police#Flock Safety#Tpd
Motorious

1967 Shelby GT500 Thieves Skip Town

Back in January were covered the story of a 1967 Shelby GT500 stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Then in February the classic muscle car was recovered, only with much of the bodywork and other parts missing. Buried under some bushes with blankets covering the vehicle up, the thieves obviously did an amateur job. Now, the guy who’s accused of masterminding this heist has reportedly skipped town instead of making his court appearance, meaning law enforcement needs your help getting him back into custody.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after cutting a hole in a wall to break into a storage unit

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after cutting a hole in the wall in order to break into a storage unit. On Monday around 11:20 p.m., Tulsa police officers were called out to a storage unit facility near 31st and Garnett for reports of a burglary. Police said the security guard noticed a door to one of the units was propped open, and Andrew Hendricks was sleeping inside.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stolen car leads to 90 fentanyl pills seized in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they took several people into custody following an unusual stolen car report on Friday, including a drug trafficking arrest. Police said employees at a used car dealership, near East 41st Street and South Memorial Drive, allowed Brittany Jefferson to test drive a Buick after she provided credit information.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Suspected Car Thief Killed After Confrontation With Victim, Tulsa Police Say

Tulsa Police have identified a victim killed in a stabbing that took place near East 66th Place and South Newport Avenue on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the scene and found the body 23-year-old David Getsinger. Police say Getsinger and another suspect, 43-year-old Dustin Leleux, stole a...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing 4-year-old found, reunited with family

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/10; 5:24 p.m.) — Preston Wade, a 4-year-old boy who disappeared earlier Wednesday afternoon has been found and reunited with his family. Tulsa police are searching for a missing and endangered child. 4-year-old Preston Wade was last seen near Peoria and E. 49th Street...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy