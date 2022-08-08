Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Luke Bryan’s Wife Introduces ‘Newest Addition’ to Farm: VIDEO
In February 2017, the Bryan/Boyer family suffered a horrific tragedy. Luke and Caroline Bryan’s infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away following a series of health issues. To honor her memory, Brett’s parents, Bo and Ellen Boyer, created The Brett Boyer Foundation, which seeks to “raise awareness for children with Congenital Heart Disease and Down Syndrome.”
Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO
It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
Luke Bryan Suffers Injury During Family ‘Adventure,’ His Wife Reveals
Luke Bryan is finding himself on the injured list right now as his wife Caroline… The post Luke Bryan Suffers Injury During Family ‘Adventure,’ His Wife Reveals appeared first on Outsider.
Kelsea Ballerini Hits The CMA Fest Stage In Sexy Jumpsuit & Sparkly Cowgirl Hat
Kelsea Ballerini was one of several country stars to hit the main stage at the CMA Music Festival in June 2022, and her performance was televised with many others on Aug. 3. The 28-year-old looked like she was having a blast as she performed, wearing an embroidered jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her figure. At one point during the performance, she put on a sparkly cowgirl hat to acknowledge her country roots while she belted out some of her hits.
‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Compares Lionel Richie to Santa Claus
American Idol judge Luke Bryan recently joined Ryan Seacrest as a guest co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Bryan talked about his experience on the talent show, and the friendships he’s formed with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Luke Bryan Talks About Meeting Lionel Richie. Seacrest...
WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree in Tim McGraw’s household. McGraw and his… The post WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’ appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
Luke Bryan Clears up Broken Finger Reports After Wife's Post
Luke Bryan wants everybody to know that he did not break his finger on a roller coaster. Following an Instagram post by his wife, Caroline, that claimed she had a twisted ankle and Bryan had a broken finger, the American Idol judge had to speak out. "I did not break...
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
WATCH: Luke Bryan Puts Concert on Pause to Break Up Fight
Starting his music career writing songs in 2007, it didn’t take long for the talent of Luke Bryan to go mainstream. No stranger to success, the singer is listed as one of the most successful country artists in the 2010s and 2020s. Not to mention he is one of the most awarded country artists as well. Between the award shows and studio time, Bryan loves to entertain the crowd when he is on tour. But during his recent show in Youngstown, Ohio, the songwriter stopped in the middle of a song as two individuals broke out into a fight.
TODAY.com
Country band Lady A says member Charles Kelley is embarking on ‘journey to sobriety’
One of country music's hottest bands is postponing an upcoming tour so one of its members can focus on their health. On Thursday, Lady A announced that its Request Line tour is on hold until next year while Charles Kelley embarks on "a journey to sobriety." The group broke the...
ETOnline.com
Kenny Chesney Concertgoer Dies After Denver Show
Kenny Chesney is mourning a tragic loss. Following the 54-year-old singer's Saturday show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, a female fan fell from an escalator and died, police and stadium officials confirmed to The Denver Post. "I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone...
Kenny Chesney Issues Statement After Fan Falls To Her Death At Denver Stadium Show: “I Was Devastated”
Tragedy stuck the Kenny Chesney show at Mile High. According to the Denver Post, a woman tragically fell to her death at Kenny Chesney’s Here & Now Tour stop in Denver this past weekend. The woman was reportedly sitting on a railing of an escalator at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, when she fell over the edge.
Why Elle King Can't Stop Praising Miranda Lambert and the "Badass" Women of Country Music
Watch: Miranda Lambert & Elle King Get Tipsy Ahead of BBMAs 2022. Elle King is raising a glass to her country music peers. As the co-host for CMA Fest 2022, the "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)" singer had the opportunity to see a lot of talented artists perform in Nashville this summer. But according to Elle, it's the women in country music who deserve some extra love for being absolute powerhouses.
Luke Bryan Set to Guest Host ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Alongside ‘American Idol’ Pal Ryan Seacrest
Luke Bryan is currently taking a break from American Idol following the conclusion of its milestone 20th season in May. In the meantime, the country music megastar is taking to TV screens on a different show. Instead, Bryan will be serving as guest co-host in an upcoming broadcast of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which also features American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. Overall, the upcoming episode promises to be an exciting one. However, Luke Bryan has fans riled up for a completely different reason. During his appearance, he promised in a new post that he has some exciting news to share. See the singer’s tweet below.
Billboard
Here Are the Lyrics to Scotty McCreery’s ‘Damn Strait’
Scotty McCreery snagged his fifth total and consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, as “Damn Strait” ascended to the summit of the July 23-dated chart. “My first country music concert was George Strait, and along with my love for Elvis [Presley], he inspired me to become a country music singer myself,” said McCreery of the hit. “When I did American Idol, George called me and requested I sing his [1995] hit ‘Check Yes or No,’ and I still sing it from time to time in concert. Now, having my fifth straight No. 1 on a song that pays tribute to George, while at the same time being a classic country heartbreaker such as he might have sung, is such a full-circle moment that means the world to me. Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins wrote a clever song that reaches beyond name-dropping Strait hits to tell a meaningful story.”
CMT
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Shares Throwback Performance Of “What Hurts The Most” With Taylor Swift
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox recently took a trip down memory lane and shared old concert footage featuring music sensation Taylor Swift. The “Fearless” singer surprised Swifties with the country trio during her 2013 Red Tour. During a stop in Nashville, the platinum-selling ensemble came out to perform...
WATCH: Keith Urban Drops the Hammer on John Michael Montgomery’s ‘Sold’ at the Opry
The Grand Ole Opry is throwing it back to the 1990s for its upcoming TV special on the Circle Network. Aptly dubbed Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s, the special will feature performances by Chris Young, Breland, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Michael Ray, Keith Urban, Midland, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jimmie Allen covering popular ’90s country hits from Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, and more.
Lady Antebellum Postpones ‘Request Line Tour’ As Singer Charles Kelley Embarks On A “Journey To Sobriety”
If you had tickets to see Lady A on their Request Line tour this summer, you’re gonna have to wait a little while longer. The band, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, just announced that they’re postponing the current tour until next year, mainly due to the fact that singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety.”
Carrie Underwood Joins Bar Band for Impromptu Cover of Tom Petty Classic
Carrie Underwood isn’t one to shy away from a microphone. The “Ghost Story” singer happened to be at a Nashville-area restaurant this weekend while a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers cover band was on stage. She was invited on stage for a version of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” and she was up to the task. Check out the video below:
‘American Idol’ Fans Light Up Over Luke Bryan’s Wife’s Cryptic New Post
American Idol fans are oh-so-curious as to whether Luke Bryan and his wife are expanding their family. Now, we stress that this is all based on an Instagram video that Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted on her page a few days back. Caroline was with Luke’s mom, LeClaire. And they were doing a funny video from “Luke’s show” as the two looked into a phone. They were standing in front of a mirror and it appeared someone else was taping them as they talked. Meanwhile, the American Idol judge was being his country music superstar self on stage as his wife and mother had a big time. You could see various Luke Bryan mementos pinned on the walls and taped to the mirror.
