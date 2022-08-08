ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan’s Wife Introduces ‘Newest Addition’ to Farm: VIDEO

In February 2017, the Bryan/Boyer family suffered a horrific tragedy. Luke and Caroline Bryan’s infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away following a series of health issues. To honor her memory, Brett’s parents, Bo and Ellen Boyer, created The Brett Boyer Foundation, which seeks to “raise awareness for children with Congenital Heart Disease and Down Syndrome.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Hits The CMA Fest Stage In Sexy Jumpsuit & Sparkly Cowgirl Hat

Kelsea Ballerini was one of several country stars to hit the main stage at the CMA Music Festival in June 2022, and her performance was televised with many others on Aug. 3. The 28-year-old looked like she was having a blast as she performed, wearing an embroidered jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her figure. At one point during the performance, she put on a sparkly cowgirl hat to acknowledge her country roots while she belted out some of her hits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Compares Lionel Richie to Santa Claus

American Idol judge Luke Bryan recently joined Ryan Seacrest as a guest co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Bryan talked about his experience on the talent show, and the friendships he’s formed with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Luke Bryan Talks About Meeting Lionel Richie. Seacrest...
NFL
Popculture

Luke Bryan Clears up Broken Finger Reports After Wife's Post

Luke Bryan wants everybody to know that he did not break his finger on a roller coaster. Following an Instagram post by his wife, Caroline, that claimed she had a twisted ankle and Bryan had a broken finger, the American Idol judge had to speak out. "I did not break...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Tenpenny
Person
Luke Bryan
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan Puts Concert on Pause to Break Up Fight

Starting his music career writing songs in 2007, it didn’t take long for the talent of Luke Bryan to go mainstream. No stranger to success, the singer is listed as one of the most successful country artists in the 2010s and 2020s. Not to mention he is one of the most awarded country artists as well. Between the award shows and studio time, Bryan loves to entertain the crowd when he is on tour. But during his recent show in Youngstown, Ohio, the songwriter stopped in the middle of a song as two individuals broke out into a fight.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ETOnline.com

Kenny Chesney Concertgoer Dies After Denver Show

Kenny Chesney is mourning a tragic loss. Following the 54-year-old singer's Saturday show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, a female fan fell from an escalator and died, police and stadium officials confirmed to The Denver Post. "I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Burger Time#St John Fisher College#The Bills Mafia#Western New York#Cmac
E! News

Why Elle King Can't Stop Praising Miranda Lambert and the "Badass" Women of Country Music

Watch: Miranda Lambert & Elle King Get Tipsy Ahead of BBMAs 2022. Elle King is raising a glass to her country music peers. As the co-host for CMA Fest 2022, the "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)" singer had the opportunity to see a lot of talented artists perform in Nashville this summer. But according to Elle, it's the women in country music who deserve some extra love for being absolute powerhouses.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Set to Guest Host ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Alongside ‘American Idol’ Pal Ryan Seacrest

Luke Bryan is currently taking a break from American Idol following the conclusion of its milestone 20th season in May. In the meantime, the country music megastar is taking to TV screens on a different show. Instead, Bryan will be serving as guest co-host in an upcoming broadcast of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which also features American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. Overall, the upcoming episode promises to be an exciting one. However, Luke Bryan has fans riled up for a completely different reason. During his appearance, he promised in a new post that he has some exciting news to share. See the singer’s tweet below.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Scotty McCreery’s ‘Damn Strait’

Scotty McCreery snagged his fifth total and consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, as “Damn Strait” ascended to the summit of the July 23-dated chart. “My first country music concert was George Strait, and along with my love for Elvis [Presley], he inspired me to become a country music singer myself,” said McCreery of the hit. “When I did American Idol, George called me and requested I sing his [1995] hit ‘Check Yes or No,’ and I still sing it from time to time in concert. Now, having my fifth straight No. 1 on a song that pays tribute to George, while at the same time being a classic country heartbreaker such as he might have sung, is such a full-circle moment that means the world to me. Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins wrote a clever song that reaches beyond name-dropping Strait hits to tell a meaningful story.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

WATCH: Keith Urban Drops the Hammer on John Michael Montgomery’s ‘Sold’ at the Opry

The Grand Ole Opry is throwing it back to the 1990s for its upcoming TV special on the Circle Network. Aptly dubbed Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s, the special will feature performances by Chris Young, Breland, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Michael Ray, Keith Urban, Midland, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jimmie Allen covering popular ’90s country hits from Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, and more.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Light Up Over Luke Bryan’s Wife’s Cryptic New Post

American Idol fans are oh-so-curious as to whether Luke Bryan and his wife are expanding their family. Now, we stress that this is all based on an Instagram video that Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted on her page a few days back. Caroline was with Luke’s mom, LeClaire. And they were doing a funny video from “Luke’s show” as the two looked into a phone. They were standing in front of a mirror and it appeared someone else was taping them as they talked. Meanwhile, the American Idol judge was being his country music superstar self on stage as his wife and mother had a big time. You could see various Luke Bryan mementos pinned on the walls and taped to the mirror.
CELEBRITIES
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy