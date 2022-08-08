Read full article on original website
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Report Liverpool Face Barcelona And PSG For Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva
Reports suggest that Liverpool have joined the race in signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, alongside Barcelona and PSG.
Former Premier League Midfielder Gus Poyet Says Manchester United Are A Mess With The Players To Blame
Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and current Greece manager Gus Poyet has spoken about Manchester United’s opening day defeat to Brighton as he calls the side a mess and directs the blame towards the players. Poyet who currently manages international side, Greece played for two sides in the Premier...
Former Chelsea Star and Barcelona Signing Andreas Christensen Cuts The La Liga side out of his social media.
The 26-year-old has yet to be registered with the team due to their immense financial issues, and following rumours he may have to leave on a free transfer, the Dane has taken the Catalan club off of his Social Media.
Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review
Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
Sam Lee: Analysing Marc Cucurella alternatives for Manchester City
One of the primary transfer targets for Manchester City this summer was Brighton and Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella,, who has now moved to Chelsea.
‘Nunez Has All the Attributes to Be a Top Scorer in the Premier League’ - Former Uruguayan International on Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez made the move to Liverpool this summer from Portuguese outfit Benfica, making an impressive start to life on Merseyside the former Uruguay international and Premier League manager Gus Poyet has his say on his fellow countryman.
'It Would Surprise Me If City Let Him Go' - Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero On Bernardo Silva
Former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero provided his thoughts on Bernardo Silva's potential move to Barcelona.
Jamie Carragher Says Manchester United Will Still Improve On Last Season Despite Brighton Loss
Jamie Carragher has said that Manchester United will still improve on last season, despite their loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.
Destiny Udogie: Tottenham agree deal to sign Udinese left-back but will loan him back to Serie A club this season
Tottenham have agreed a deal with Udinese to sign their promising young left wing-back Destiny Udogie. Spurs will pay an initial £15m and there are also some performance-related bonuses on top. Udogie will stay on loan at Udinese for the season, with Spurs having Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic...
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford.
Opinion: Manchester City Are Everything Manchester United Were, And Maybe More
As the bubbles popped around the London Stadium on Sunday evening in front of a record crowd, the Hammers in attendance got to watch a masterclass of football. It's been five years since Manchester United have won a trophy, and as the Red's walked off the pitch to another chorus of boos on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City were getting ready to begin their defence of another title.
‘Firmino Can’t Be Starting Games’ - Ex-Premier League Striker Slams Jurgen Klopp for Not Starting Darwin Nunez
Liverpool could only salvage a point on the opening weekend against newly promoted Championship winners Fulham at Craven Cottage. Former Aston Villa frontman Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed the Liverpool manager's decision to start Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez. Nunez replaced Firmino in the 50th minute, and eventually went...
Report: Manchester City Won't Sell Bernardo Silva For Under £80million
Manchester City do not want to lose Bernardo Silva this summer, and would only contemplate parting ways with the player if a bid of over £80million came their way. A bid that big would force the clubs hands, but they would need a replacement either way before allowing him to leave.
Report: Rayan Ait-Nouri Could Be A Possible Target For Manchester City
Manchester City are not set to stop at Sergio Gomez when it comes to left-back signings this summer. There is conversations within the club about Gomez being part of the first-team next season, but that may change if the club sign a senior left-back.
'He Will Shock Everybody' - Former Liverpool Defender Praises Fabio Carvalho And Dismisses Playing Style Concerns
Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson believes Reds new Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho will be ready if he is called up to the starting eleven.
John Barnes Reveals His Liverpool 'Worries' Thanks To Manchester City's Erling Haaland Signing
Liverpool legend John Barnes has said that he is concerned for Liverpool's title chances due to Erling Haaland's strong start to the season.
Manchester City appoint new member of backroom staff from fellow Premier League club
Perhaps the biggest indication of the incredible plethora of youth talent at Manchester City is seeing how much demand they have generated this summer. One of the biggest examples of the aforementioned statement is Southampton’s coup of Gavin Bazunu. For a Premier League club to entrust a 20-year-old as...
Liverpool Star Clocked As Quickest Man In The Premier League On Opening Weekend
Liverpool are known for their pace on the counterattack, which now seems even more dangerous ahead of the new season.
Bournemouth Striker Kieffer Moore Reveals Strategy Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Bournemouth centre forward Kieffer Moore has revealed his side's game plan ahead of Manchester City's clash with the Cherries this Saturday, as well as speaking about his admiration for City striker Erling Haaland.
