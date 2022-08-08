Read full article on original website
Real Estate Fee Was Supposed to Provide Housing Relief Soon. Five Years Later, Impact Is Sparse
In 2017, the state passed SB 2, a law its sponsors said would alleviate the cost of shelter in California by providing an ongoing source of affordable housing funds in an industry that mostly relies on single-use money. Since then, the state has collected more than $1.6 billion in fees...
Already a Mess, Chula Vista’s ‘Capricious’ Cannabis Permit Process Scrambled Even More by Court Ruling
An appellate court is forcing the city of Chula Vista to keep a cannabis company in the running for a license to operate in the city. One problem, though, is the city has no licenses left to hand out. The case has brought attention to the allegedly petty and arbitrary...
Morning Report: Water Nightmare Playing Out 70 Miles Away from San Diego
Ensenada is at the end of the line for water from the Colorado River and now there’s not enough of it for the seaside town in Baja California. MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón visited the city this summer, where water shortages have provoked protests and demands for change. One Ensenada resident, Lucero Perez Badillo, told them in July it had been nearly three months since her home had water service – and the water she received that day came from a desalination plant, delivered by truck and dumped into a rooftop storage tank.
San Diegans need to make over $166K salary to afford a house in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Americans know that homes across the county are expensive, but a new study shows just how out of reach houses are in San Diego County. According to Visual Capitalist, San Diego is the third most expensive city when it comes to purchasing a home. With a...
It’s tarantula season in San Diego County
Don't be surprised if you see a fuzzy arachnid scuttling across the road somewhere in San Diego County this month: It's tarantula sighting season.
KPBS
‘Costly mistake’ could delay Pure Water sewage recycling system
The of San Diego is proposing a $20 million fix to address flooding at a sewage pump station off Morena Boulevard which could delay the city’s Pure Water sewage recycling system project. Then, activists say a Carlsbad Community-Police Engagement Commision won’t address police accountability, biases or reforms. Plus, police departments play a key role in granting so-called U-Visa which are available to immigrants who are victims of crimes, but some police departments are more likely to approve them than others. Also, the California Department of Education is launching a grant program to bring 10,000 additional mental health professionals to school campuses. And, survey after survey shows people from Gen-Z – born between 1996 and 2012 – consider climate change to be the biggest challenge we’re facing. We hear from a youth climate leader. Finally, an interview with San Diego author Christopher Carter, whose book, “The Spirit of Soul Food: Race, Faith And Food” reimagines how we eat to support food justice.
kusi.com
San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa
MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
La Mesa City Council approves new cannabis dispensary
The dispensary, Urbn Leaf, went back to the drawing board and will now move forward with the project. Those who live on the property had no idea this was even happening.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista's Bayfront Prepares for More Than Gaylord Pacific
The foundation for the gigantic Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is being built right now on Chula Vista’s bayfront. At the same time, other projects are in the works that will be built right alongside the 1,600-room, $1.35 billion resort. Bayside Park next to the construction site will...
sandiegocountynews.com
San Diego County remains in high-risk COVID-19 level
San Diego, CA–COVID-19 activity remains high in the San Diego region, the County Health and Human Services Agency said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level for COVID-19 nearly three weeks ago, and cases continue to trend high. The CDC’s high-risk...
kusi.com
Chairman Daniel Salgado discusses how Prop. 27 would harm local casinos
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chairman Daniel Salgado of the Cahuilla Band of Indians talked to Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” about how Prop. 27 could harm San Diego’s local casinos. Prop. 27 would allow Californians to bet on sports and other competitions online, but...
City of San Diego unveils $10 million plan to provide solar energy to low-income communities
SAN DIEGO — There is a push for clean energy in communities that may be most at risk to climate change. The city of San Diego is partnering with San Diego Gas & Electric and the Center for Sustainable Energy to provide solar panels at little to no cost for low income families.
Grist
San Diego plans to electrify almost every building
It’s Monday, August 8, and San Diego plans to end the use of fossil fuels in buildings. Seven years after it passed one of the nation’s first legally binding climate action plans, San Diego, California, has released an ambitious update. San Diego city council members voted unanimously to...
Voiceof San Diego
Gloria: Former City COO Implied She Wanted a Job If He Won Mayor’s Race
I reported last week on ex-Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell’s revelation under oath that she handed a copy of a law firm’s purportedly confidential analysis of the 101 Ash St. transaction to then-city attorney candidate Cory Briggs as she mulled whether to blow the whistle on the debacle. Michell also disputed allegations made in a bombshell City Attorney’s Office letter in May.
$35M in Financing Secured on Properties in Ocean Beach, Chula Vista, Encinitas, La Mesa
Nearly $35 million in financing has been secured for a portfolio of multifamily properties located in San Diego and three suburbs, a real estate firm announced. The loan covers nearly 151 units spread across five properties, according to Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, which arranged the funding. The ten-year loan...
These San Diego areas asked to reduce water usage until further notice
The City of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage until further notice, officials said Monday morning.
News 8 KFMB
EBT card scams on the rise in Chula Vista
SAN DIEGO — Cynthia and Fernando Medina, a couple in Chula Vista, say they have been living a nightmare. Several weeks ago, Medina went to the grocery store and purchased food items for her four girls and her husband Fernando–using her Electronic Benefit Transfer debit card. “I just...
San Diego Business Roundup: RICK Engineering Acquires Arizona Company
San Diego-based RICK Engineering Company, a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm, has acquired Arizona-based Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals, surveyors and administrative personnel, expands RICK’s capabilities, expertise and relationships within the...
City officials celebrate installation of long-awaited traffic light
A traffic project over a decade in the making is finally complete in University City, City of San Diego officials announced Tuesday.
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego's First Truly Local Beer
A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
