Chula Vista, CA

Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: Water Nightmare Playing Out 70 Miles Away from San Diego

Ensenada is at the end of the line for water from the Colorado River and now there’s not enough of it for the seaside town in Baja California. MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón visited the city this summer, where water shortages have provoked protests and demands for change. One Ensenada resident, Lucero Perez Badillo, told them in July it had been nearly three months since her home had water service – and the water she received that day came from a desalination plant, delivered by truck and dumped into a rooftop storage tank.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

‘Costly mistake’ could delay Pure Water sewage recycling system

The of San Diego is proposing a $20 million fix to address flooding at a sewage pump station off Morena Boulevard which could delay the city’s Pure Water sewage recycling system project. Then, activists say a Carlsbad Community-Police Engagement Commision won’t address police accountability, biases or reforms. Plus, police departments play a key role in granting so-called U-Visa which are available to immigrants who are victims of crimes, but some police departments are more likely to approve them than others. Also, the California Department of Education is launching a grant program to bring 10,000 additional mental health professionals to school campuses. And, survey after survey shows people from Gen-Z – born between 1996 and 2012 – consider climate change to be the biggest challenge we’re facing. We hear from a youth climate leader. Finally, an interview with San Diego author Christopher Carter, whose book, “The Spirit of Soul Food: Race, Faith And Food” reimagines how we eat to support food justice.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista's Bayfront Prepares for More Than Gaylord Pacific

The foundation for the gigantic Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is being built right now on Chula Vista’s bayfront. At the same time, other projects are in the works that will be built right alongside the 1,600-room, $1.35 billion resort. Bayside Park next to the construction site will...
CHULA VISTA, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

San Diego County remains in high-risk COVID-19 level

San Diego, CA–COVID-19 activity remains high in the San Diego region, the County Health and Human Services Agency said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level for COVID-19 nearly three weeks ago, and cases continue to trend high. The CDC’s high-risk...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Grist

San Diego plans to electrify almost every building

It’s Monday, August 8, and San Diego plans to end the use of fossil fuels in buildings. Seven years after it passed one of the nation’s first legally binding climate action plans, San Diego, California, has released an ambitious update. San Diego city council members voted unanimously to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Gloria: Former City COO Implied She Wanted a Job If He Won Mayor’s Race

I reported last week on ex-Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell’s revelation under oath that she handed a copy of a law firm’s purportedly confidential analysis of the 101 Ash St. transaction to then-city attorney candidate Cory Briggs as she mulled whether to blow the whistle on the debacle. Michell also disputed allegations made in a bombshell City Attorney’s Office letter in May.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

EBT card scams on the rise in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO — Cynthia and Fernando Medina, a couple in Chula Vista, say they have been living a nightmare. Several weeks ago, Medina went to the grocery store and purchased food items for her four girls and her husband Fernando–using her Electronic Benefit Transfer debit card. “I just...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Business Roundup: RICK Engineering Acquires Arizona Company

San Diego-based RICK Engineering Company, a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm, has acquired Arizona-based Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals, surveyors and administrative personnel, expands RICK’s capabilities, expertise and relationships within the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego's First Truly Local Beer

A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

