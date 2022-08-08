ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

The Inflation Reduction Act and its impact on carbon capture, explained

Can the Inflation Reduction Act change the world? Some supporters of the massive bill that passed in the Senate early this week hope so for its plans to slow global warming. Now, this bill has not yet passed the House. But with more than $300 billion toward climate programs, it would mark the largest federal clean energy investment in U.S. history. And one piece of that puzzle involves carbon capture technology. Some scientists say it could be one of our biggest defenses against the climate crisis by reducing emissions, but there are other scientists and activists who aren't happy with this part of the bill. We're going to talk about all of that with Jamil Farbes. He is a principal at Evolved Energy Research, which is a consulting company focused on carbon reduction strategies. Jamil, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Brian Deese
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down.But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.How fast that wave comes, and how bad it gets, probably comes down to a genetic competition between different mutations of the novel coronavirus. If we get lucky, a mild form of the virus wins out—and buys us time to prepare for a worse form of the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Federal Budget#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Federal Reserve#Democrats#Republicans#Treasury#Americans
Connecticut Public

Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans

And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Connecticut Public

Families are continuing to have to deal with the effects of inflation

Last month, falling prices at the gas pump gave consumers some relief from the highest inflation in four decades. Thing is, though, other costs continue to climb, outpacing wage gains and putting a strain on many family budgets. NPR's Scott Horsley has been talking with families about how they're dealing with inflation. And he's joins us now with details of today's cost-of-living report.
BUSINESS
Connecticut Public

69% of Native Americans say inflation has caused major financial problems, poll finds

No other racial or ethnic group in the country is feeling as much financial strain right now as Native Americans. That's according to a national poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. It found that inflation has caused 69% of Native Americans significant financial problems. Katia Riddle reports from Oregon's Warm Springs Indian Reservation.
BUSINESS
Connecticut Public

Sri Lanka hopes its tea exports may play a role in its economic recovery

Sri Lanka has been drawing global attention for sky-high inflation, fuel shortages and civil unrest. But historically, Sri Lanka has been famous for its tea, ever since the British first planted it there two centuries ago. Now officials in Sri Lanka hope its famous export may play a role in its economic recovery. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from the tea fields of central Sri Lanka.
AGRICULTURE
Connecticut Public

Biden to sign a bill that would care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures

President Biden today plans to sign into law what is widely considered the biggest expansion of VA care ever, the PACT Act. PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins. It's meant to make up for broken promises over the years to care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures in Vietnam and in Iraq and Afghanistan, where U.S. troops and Iraqis alike were exposed to things like burn pits. Quil Lawrence follows veteran affairs for NPR, and he's with us now. Good morning, Quil.
POTUS
Connecticut Public

The new CHIPS and Science Act will bring semiconductor chip manufacturing to the U.S.

All right, stop for a moment and look around your car, your desk, your kitchen. How many high-tech gadgets do you see? I mean, look - your laptop, your cell phone, your TV, all of those things - they need semiconductor chips in order to function. And most of those chips are not made in the U.S. Now, the Biden administration is determined to change that. So today, the president signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law. It allocates more than $50 billion to bring semiconductor chip manufacturing to the U.S. and away from its current production hub in East Asia.
U.S. POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy