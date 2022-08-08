Read full article on original website
The Inflation Reduction Act and its impact on carbon capture, explained
Can the Inflation Reduction Act change the world? Some supporters of the massive bill that passed in the Senate early this week hope so for its plans to slow global warming. Now, this bill has not yet passed the House. But with more than $300 billion toward climate programs, it would mark the largest federal clean energy investment in U.S. history. And one piece of that puzzle involves carbon capture technology. Some scientists say it could be one of our biggest defenses against the climate crisis by reducing emissions, but there are other scientists and activists who aren't happy with this part of the bill. We're going to talk about all of that with Jamil Farbes. He is a principal at Evolved Energy Research, which is a consulting company focused on carbon reduction strategies. Jamil, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
The Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act and it moves on to the House
Senate Democrats have passed a major climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. It is a centerpiece of President Biden's agenda. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: It's been a long, tough and winding road. But at last, at last, we have arrived. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant
A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down.But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.How fast that wave comes, and how bad it gets, probably comes down to a genetic competition between different mutations of the novel coronavirus. If we get lucky, a mild form of the virus wins out—and buys us time to prepare for a worse form of the...
North Korea has laundered $1 billion in crypto via Tornado Cash - and the US Treasury just slammed the platform with sanctions
The US Treasury sanctioned Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency platform used by criminals for obscuring origins of funds. As of Monday, all US entities or persons are barred from using Tornado Cash. North Korea cyber-criminals have laundered $1 billion in crypto through this platform, TRM Labs said. The US Treasury Department's...
Why falling gas prices are not taking the sting out of inflation
When it comes to inflation, the good news is that gas prices are dropping. The bad news is that other costs continue to climb faster than wages, and that's putting a strain on many family budgets across the country. The Labor Department is set to report Wednesday on consumer prices...
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans
And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
New York's mayor says Abbott sending busloads of migrants from Texas is 'horrific'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending busloads of migrants to the city, saying that Abbott "used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis." "Unlike Governor Abbott, New York City will always do our part," Adams said via Twitter, after his...
Poll: As costs rise, Black and Hispanic renters struggle the most
A majority of Americans say a lack of affordable housing is a serious problem where they live. And as prices keep rising, Black and Hispanic renters are struggling the most, including with the threat of eviction. Those are some of the findings in a new poll by NPR and Harvard University. NPR's Jennifer Ludden reports.
'We have nowhere to go': Many face eviction during a crisis in affordable housing
Even before she lost her job this past spring, things were tight for Nikki Cox. She worked as a service representative at an insurance company in North Carolina and had been making $20 an hour. Half of her income went to rent. "If I did have something left over, it...
Families are continuing to have to deal with the effects of inflation
Last month, falling prices at the gas pump gave consumers some relief from the highest inflation in four decades. Thing is, though, other costs continue to climb, outpacing wage gains and putting a strain on many family budgets. NPR's Scott Horsley has been talking with families about how they're dealing with inflation. And he's joins us now with details of today's cost-of-living report.
69% of Native Americans say inflation has caused major financial problems, poll finds
No other racial or ethnic group in the country is feeling as much financial strain right now as Native Americans. That's according to a national poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. It found that inflation has caused 69% of Native Americans significant financial problems. Katia Riddle reports from Oregon's Warm Springs Indian Reservation.
Sri Lanka hopes its tea exports may play a role in its economic recovery
Sri Lanka has been drawing global attention for sky-high inflation, fuel shortages and civil unrest. But historically, Sri Lanka has been famous for its tea, ever since the British first planted it there two centuries ago. Now officials in Sri Lanka hope its famous export may play a role in its economic recovery. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from the tea fields of central Sri Lanka.
Biden to sign a bill that would care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures
President Biden today plans to sign into law what is widely considered the biggest expansion of VA care ever, the PACT Act. PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins. It's meant to make up for broken promises over the years to care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures in Vietnam and in Iraq and Afghanistan, where U.S. troops and Iraqis alike were exposed to things like burn pits. Quil Lawrence follows veteran affairs for NPR, and he's with us now. Good morning, Quil.
The new CHIPS and Science Act will bring semiconductor chip manufacturing to the U.S.
All right, stop for a moment and look around your car, your desk, your kitchen. How many high-tech gadgets do you see? I mean, look - your laptop, your cell phone, your TV, all of those things - they need semiconductor chips in order to function. And most of those chips are not made in the U.S. Now, the Biden administration is determined to change that. So today, the president signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law. It allocates more than $50 billion to bring semiconductor chip manufacturing to the U.S. and away from its current production hub in East Asia.
Negotiators work to free 2 Americans believed to be wrongfully detained in Russia
NPR's A Martinez talks to former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who has been assisting with talks for a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap that would bring two Americans, who've been held in Russia, home.
